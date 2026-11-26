The Kremlin on ​Thursday accused Ukraine of trying to spread the ​war it is fighting against Russia ‌to the ​Mediterranean and Baltics seas, a move it called very dangerous.

US President Donald Trump and NATO chief Mark Rutte said in a joint statement on ‌Wednesday after a meeting in Florida that Russia should avoid actions that expand its full-scale war in Ukraine, which it launched in 2022. Their intervention appeared to be a warning to Moscow to think twice about how ‌it retaliated against Ukraine over recent attacks Kyiv has launched on Russian interests far from the conflict ‌zone. Ukraine sank a Russian naval corvette in a Libyan port using maritime drones on Sunday, a day after it carried out a drone strike on a Russian military-linked cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland.

Responding to the joint US-NATO statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ⁠said ​that nobody wanted the ⁠conflict to expand, but he said Ukraine, not Russia was the one trying to widen the area of conflict. "As regards the escalation ⁠of the conflict in Ukraine, this appears to refer to attempts by the Kyiv regime to expand the geographical scope ​of this conflict. We are witnessing terrorist activity by the Kyiv regime in the Mediterranean and ⁠the Baltic," Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

"This cannot fail to cause concern amongst coastal states, and most likely within the ⁠Alliance ​as a whole – the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Of course, nobody would want the conflict to spread geographically, and these are potentially very dangerous actions on the part of the Kyiv regime,” he added. Libyan authorities ⁠condemned Ukraine's actions, as did Italy which told Kyiv it was wrong to attack Russian ships in Libyan waters ⁠and warned it ⁠not to spread the war to new areas. Norway, a strong supporter of Kyiv, also urged it to exercise caution in any Baltic Sea operations and stressed ‌the need ‌to maintain stability in areas close to it.