‌European ​shares jumped more than 1% on Thursday, led by a rebound in banks and technology stocks, as investors took comfort from signs that planned US tariffs on the European Union may be less severe than ‌feared. The continent-wide STOXX 600 was up 1.7% at 636.44 points, as of 1020 GMT, with most regional indexes also trading higher.

The US Trade Representative's office said on Wednesday it intends to cap new tariffs at lower levels agreed under trade deals that are completed or still under negotiation. The US and the ‌EU had agreed on a 15% rate last year. Heavyweight banks rose 2.4%, providing the biggest boost to the benchmark. Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered ‌rose 2.5% each.

Technology firms gained nearly 2.5%, with Soitec and Infineon Technologies among the top performers, up 5.2% and 4.4% respectively. The two sectors had led the selloff on Wednesday, which pushed the STOXX 600 down more than 1%, as investors worried about US inflation, higher interest rates across the US and the EU, renewed trade uncertainty and the outlook for ⁠AI-driven growth.

"We're kind ​of clawing back some of the ⁠losses that we've taken over the last couple of weeks. It's good, but we're not back to where we started from, particularly with some of these tech names," said Michael ⁠Field, chief equity strategist at Morningstar. Technology shares have had a tough month, as worries over debt-funded infrastructure and unsatisfactory returns from hefty AI investments triggered a rout in AI-linked ​stocks, putting the S&P 500 behind the STOXX 600.

The European benchmark is up 7.5% this year, compared with a 5% gain in ⁠its US equivalent. "What's really creating the difference this time is the fact that the AI sentiment is so weak in the US and that's dragging down their market and that's why ⁠we're ​outperforming," said Field.

Strong GDP numbers in the US, released on Wednesday, were "underpinning belief and optimism in equities", he said. Back home, miners were the top percentage gainers on the day, with Hochschild Mining and Pan African Resources up 7.2% and 4.5% respectively, tracking a recovery in copper prices.

Trading volumes ⁠are expected to be lighter as US markets are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Markets will also parse the minutes of the European Central ⁠Bank's October meeting. Among individual movers, Babcock ⁠gained 6% after Britain signed an £8 billion contract to upgrade its nuclear submarine facilities with the defence firm.

The broader aerospace and defence index added 3.5%. Siemens Energy rose 4.8% after Venezuela's energy ministry and state oil company PDVSA said ‌they had signed a strategic ‌alliance with Omterra, formerly Siemens Energy.