Delhi Police register FIR after Kashmiri youth alleges assault by Congress workers

Delhi Police on Friday has registered an FIR based on the complaint of a Kashmiri youth who was allegedly beaten up in Connaught Place as the Congress was protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The case has been filed against unknown persons, police said.

The Kashmiri youth, claiming to be a fan of PM Modi, was at Connaught Place, where he was allegedly roughed up by protesters. The protesters alleged that the man was verbally abusing the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. The youth, who was roughed up by protestors in CP, said, "I raised a question - when the Opposition wins, then there are no problems with the EVMs. Who brought EVMs? It was Rajiv Gandhi in 1998. I am from Kashmir. I did not abuse Rahul Gandhi. I am a citizen of this country and I will not let this country become another Nepal."

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has warned against the proposed Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest on October 10, stating that Section 163 is in force in the national capital and any gathering would be considered illegal. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shrishti Pandey said protests were not permitted at Jantar Mantar or any other location while the restrictions remained in force, warning that the police would take legal action against unauthorised gatherings.

“Section 163 is in effect, meaning protests are not permitted—neither at Jantar Mantar nor anywhere else. Any gathering will be considered illegal, and we would be compelled to take necessary legal action against it,” Pandey said. The DCP urged people not to participate in the proposed protest, asking them to prioritise their safety and that of their families. (ANI)