The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in collaboration with Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), has warned that high electricity costs, unreliable power supplies and limited access to financing are threatening the growth and competitiveness of small businesses in the Philippines. In its 2026 report, Mobilising Finance for Renewable, Reliable, Secure and Affordable Energy in the Philippines, the OECD highlights how financial barriers prevent businesses from adopting renewable energy and energy-efficient technologies. The research, conducted through the OECD's Clean Energy Finance and Investment Mobilisation Programme, draws on responses from 229 stakeholders, including 140 enterprises, 66 financial institutions and 23 intermediary organisations, alongside consultations with government agencies and industry representatives.

The findings are significant because micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) account for 99.6% of businesses in the Philippines and employ approximately 6.25 million people, representing 66.6% of enterprise employment. These businesses contribute an estimated 36–45% of the country's gross domestic product. Despite their economic importance, MSMEs receive less than 5% of total bank credit, leaving a financing gap estimated between USD 9 billion and USD 21.5 billion.

Rising Electricity Costs Put Small Businesses Under Pressure

The Philippines remains heavily dependent on fossil fuels for electricity generation, exposing businesses to global energy price fluctuations. In 2025, coal accounted for 57.2% of electricity generation, natural gas contributed 17.2%, and renewable energy supplied approximately 25%. This dependence on conventional energy sources makes electricity expensive and vulnerable to international disruptions.

The report highlights how geopolitical tensions can quickly affect electricity prices. In March 2026, wholesale electricity spot prices reportedly increased by 58% in a single month amid the Middle East conflict. Such increases directly affect small manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and food-processing businesses that operate with limited financial reserves.

Unreliable electricity supplies create additional challenges, particularly in rural areas. Power interruptions can damage refrigerated products, interrupt manufacturing and disrupt daily business activities. Research cited in the report estimates that a five-hour nationwide power interruption could result in economic losses of approximately PHP 556 million.

The OECD argues that renewable energy, battery storage and energy-efficient equipment could help businesses reduce electricity expenses while protecting operations against power disruptions.

Clean Energy Offers Savings, but Financing Remains Difficult

The report identifies substantial opportunities for smaller businesses to benefit from clean energy investments. Approximately 45% of surveyed MSMEs had already adopted at least one clean energy solution, while another 35% were planning investments.

Energy audits conducted through an initiative involving the Department of Trade and Industry and the Global Green Growth Institute identified PHP 26.7 million in potential investments across 10 enterprises in Palawan and Mindanao. These improvements could generate approximately PHP 10.04 million in annual electricity savings, with estimated repayment periods of two to three years.

However, many businesses struggle to finance such investments. Among surveyed enterprises seeking financing, 59% identified high interest rates as a major obstacle, while 54% highlighted collateral requirements. Complicated loan applications, limited technical support and uncertainty about investment returns further discourage adoption.

Among businesses that had not invested in clean energy, 38% cited insufficient information, while 35% expressed uncertainty about financial returns. Many entrepreneurs also struggled to identify reliable equipment suppliers and understand the long-term benefits of renewable energy systems.

Banks and Businesses Face a Growing Financing Disconnect

The OECD finds that the financing problem extends beyond a shortage of money. Many businesses cannot prepare detailed investment proposals showing expected electricity savings, equipment performance and repayment capacity. Banks, meanwhile, hesitate to approve loans without reliable technical assessments and adequate security.

Traditional lending products also fail to match the financial needs of clean energy projects. Solar installations and energy-efficient machinery often require substantial upfront investment, while financial savings accumulate gradually over several years.

Regional inequalities make the situation worse. Although more than 82% of MSMEs operate outside the National Capital Region, approximately 83.8% of MSME bank loans were booked within the capital region in 2024.

Rural and cooperative banks are generally closer to provincial businesses but often lack sufficient resources to offer long-term financing. Small and growing enterprises face particular difficulties because their financing requirements are frequently too large for microfinance institutions but too small or insufficiently secured for conventional bank lending.

OECD Calls for Smarter Financing and Stronger Government Coordination

To overcome these challenges, the OECD recommends simplifying access to clean energy financing and strengthening cooperation between businesses, financial institutions and government agencies.

The proposed measures include standardised project assessments, simpler loan documentation, trusted equipment suppliers and digital platforms connecting businesses with lenders. Flexible repayment arrangements, equipment leasing and credit guarantees could also make renewable energy investments more affordable.

The report recommends combining smaller projects through cooperatives, business associations and supply chains to reduce financing costs and attract larger investors. Supporting local solar installers and energy service companies would further strengthen the clean energy market.

Its proposed three-to-five-year implementation roadmap calls for coordinated action involving the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Energy, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and development partners.

Ultimately, the OECD argues that improving access to affordable clean energy is essential for protecting jobs, reducing business costs and strengthening economic resilience. Making renewable energy financing accessible to smaller enterprises could also help the Philippines achieve its target of generating 50% of electricity from renewable sources by 2040.