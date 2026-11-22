The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in collaboration with the Bank of Lithuania and with support from the European Commission, has raised concerns about the growing threat of financial scams and digital fraud in Lithuania. Its 2026 report, Empowering Consumers in Lithuania to Avoid Financial Scams and Frauds, reveals that criminals are increasingly exploiting digital banking, online shopping and investment platforms to steal money and personal information. Based on a survey of more than 1,400 adults and interviews with 40 fraud victims, the research highlights weaknesses in consumer awareness and calls for stronger financial education, better fraud prevention and closer cooperation between public institutions and financial service providers.

Financial Scams Are Rising as More Lithuanians Go Digital

Financial fraud is becoming a serious concern for Lithuania's rapidly digitalising economy. In 2025, financial institutions recorded 15,447 fraud cases, up from 13,691 in 2024. Attempted fraudulent transactions reached €58.8 million, although banks and other financial institutions successfully blocked €38.3 million and helped recover another €1.4 million. Despite these efforts, consumers and businesses still lost about €19.1 million.

The OECD survey found that 71% of Lithuanian adults were targeted by scammers, while 44% experienced at least one financial scam or fraud in the previous two years. Among victims, 54% lost money, and 30% encountered three or more types of fraud.

Online shopping scams were the most common, affecting 26% of adults. Investment fraud affected 14%, phishing scams 12%, and unauthorised financial transactions 9%.

These findings show how criminals are taking advantage of the growing use of digital services. With almost all surveyed adults connected to the internet and 93% using it daily, scammers have more opportunities to reach potential victims through fake websites, misleading advertisements, fraudulent investment offers and impersonation calls.

Why Financial Knowledge Is Not Enough to Stop Fraud

Lithuania has made progress in improving digital financial literacy, but the OECD warns that knowledge alone does not guarantee protection.

The country's average digital financial literacy score increased from 47 points in 2023 to 63 in 2025. However, only 41% of adults scored above 70 points, indicating that many consumers still struggle to identify online financial risks.

One major concern is overconfidence. Around 80% of respondents believed their digital financial knowledge was relatively strong, even though their actual understanding was often weaker.

Scammers exploit this confidence by creating convincing messages, websites and investment opportunities. They frequently impersonate banks, government agencies or trusted businesses and pressure people to act immediately.

The report also highlights emerging threats from artificial intelligence, including increasingly realistic fraudulent messages and manipulated audio or video.

The OECD stresses that even experienced internet users can become victims when criminals combine technological deception with emotional pressure.

Who Faces the Greatest Risk and Why Victims Stay Silent

Financial scams affect people across different age groups and income levels, but some consumers face greater risks.

Self-employed workers are particularly exposed to phishing and repeated fraud attempts, while single parents face higher risks from online shopping scams. People with lower incomes, limited education or unstable employment may also be more vulnerable, especially when fraudulent offers promise quick financial relief.

The report challenges the belief that older people are always the primary targets. Younger and digitally active consumers also face significant risks because they frequently use online shopping platforms, digital payments and investment services.

The consequences extend beyond financial losses. Victims often experience stress, embarrassment and declining confidence in digital financial services. Some become reluctant to invest or conduct financial transactions online.

Reporting is another major concern. Among victims who lost money, 37% did not report the incident. Of those who remained silent, 60% believed reporting would make no difference, while 59% considered their losses too small to justify taking action.

This reluctance makes it harder for authorities to understand the full scale of fraud, identify criminal networks and protect future victims.

OECD Calls for Practical Education and Stronger Consumer Protection

To address these challenges, the OECD proposes a national digital financial literacy action plan built around four priorities: public awareness, targeted education, practical learning and institutional cooperation.

The report recommends creating a central online platform where consumers can find reliable information about emerging scams, warning signs and reporting procedures. Regular public alerts and nationwide campaigns could help people recognise suspicious transactions before transferring money.

Specialised programmes should support older adults, self-employed workers, single parents, jobseekers and financially vulnerable households.

The OECD also encourages practical training through simulated phishing messages, fake shopping websites and investment exercises. Such activities would allow consumers to experience common fraud techniques in a safe environment and learn how to respond.

Financial education in schools, stronger cooperation among banks and government agencies, and regular monitoring of prevention programmes are also recommended.

Importantly, the report emphasises that education cannot replace effective regulation, secure payment systems, law enforcement and accessible reporting channels.

For Lithuania, the central challenge is to ensure that digital financial services remain convenient and accessible without exposing consumers to growing financial risks. The OECD's findings offer a wider lesson for policymakers: building public trust in digital finance requires not only technological innovation but also informed consumers, accountable institutions and stronger protection against increasingly sophisticated fraud.