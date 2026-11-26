The 100th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City will ‌be postponed until Saturday due to projections of a major storm, marking the first time the parade has been canceled due to severe ‌weather. "The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, ‌and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year's celebration," Macy's said in a statement ⁠on ​Wednesday.

The parade will ⁠now happen at 8:30 a.m. ET Saturday, the retailer said. Officials from New ⁠York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's office also confirmed the cancellation.

Safety concerns regarding ​the storm and large balloons that are part of the parade ⁠contributed to the decision, CBS News reported earlier, citing sources familiar with city ⁠security planning. The ​parade was suspended from 1942 to 1944 during World War Two, but has never been postponed due to weather.

The ⁠National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning and a ⁠coastal flood ⁠warning for New York City for Thursday into Friday.