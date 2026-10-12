Delhi Traffic Advisory: Police implement dynamic diversions due to prevailing situation

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued a comprehensive traffic advisory for October 12, 2026, cautioning residents that traffic movement is likely to be severely affected across various stretches in Central and New Delhi due to the prevailing law and order situation. To ensure smooth traffic flow, the police will implement dynamic diversions and restrictions throughout the day based on real-time ground conditions.

Major junctions and routes expected to face significant disruption include the roundabouts at Panchkuian, Mandi House, Neela Gumbad, Rail Bhawan, Patel Chowk, and RML Hospital. Additionally, commuters should expect heavy delays near Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk, and the Minto Road intersection, as well as the Lodhi Road flyover, the Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing, and areas under the Bhikaji Cama Place and Moti Bagh flyovers. Other affected points encompass several T-points on the Ring Road and Outer Circle Connaught Place, including connections at Barakhamba Road, Sansad Marg, and Jai Singh Road. The Delhi Traffic Police has urged citizens to plan their journeys well in advance, particularly those heading to railway stations, ISBTs, or the airport. Commuters are advised to account for significant additional travel time.

"The general public is requested to avoid non-essential travel through the affected areas, wherever possible, to minimize inconvenience," the advisory stated. Motorists are further directed to strictly follow the instructions of traffic personnel deployed at these key junctions and adhere to the diversion arrangements currently in place. For real-time updates, the public can reach out to the Delhi Traffic Police via their official social media handles on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram, or contact the 24/7 traffic helpline numbers at 1095 or 011-25844444.

The advisory comes as Opposition leaders and MPs are set to march towards the Supreme Court today morning as part of their ongoing protest over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and their demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Leaders of several INDIA bloc parties are expected to participate in the march and raise their concerns. Against this backdrop, high security is in place in Central Delhi with barricades at multiple locations. Entry and exit at certain metro stations will also remain closed from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM on October 12, 2026, for security reasons. The stations are Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Barakhamba Road respectively.

Security personnel have been deployed at Barakhamba Road, near Mandi House. RAF (Rapid Action Force) and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel are also deployed along with Delhi Police personnel. (ANI)