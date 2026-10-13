Mauritius imposes curfew after unrest over police shooting
Mauritius announced a curfew in some parts of the country on Tuesday night, following unrest over the shooting of a woman by a police officer.
Mauritius announced a curfew in some parts of the country on Tuesday night, following unrest over the shooting of a woman by a police officer.
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