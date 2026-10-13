Mauritius imposes curfew after unrest over police shooting

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 22:05 IST
Mauritius imposes curfew after unrest over police shooting

Mauritius ​announced a curfew in some ‌parts ​of the country on Tuesday night, following unrest over the shooting of a woman ‌by a police officer.

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