Bihar Minister Nishant Kumar appeals to voters to elect NDA candidates in MLC polls

Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar on Tuesday appealed to graduates and teachers to vote for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates in the ongoing elections to Legislative Council seats, urging them to ensure the alliance’s victory by a massive margin.

ANI | Updated: 13-10-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 22:04 IST
Bihar Minister Nishant Kumar appeals to voters to elect NDA candidates in MLC polls
Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
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Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar on Tuesday appealed to voters to vote for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates in the ongoing elections to Legislative Council seats, urging them to ensure the alliance’s victory by a massive margin. “Elections for Legislative Council seats are underway. These include four teachers’ constituencies and four graduates’ constituencies. I appeal to all graduate and teacher brethren to cast their valuable votes for the NDA candidates and ensure our victory by a massive margin,” Nishant Kumar said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced its candidates for the 2026 Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad) graduate and teacher constituency elections in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. For Bihar, the party has named Naval Kishore Yadav from Patna Teachers constituency, N.K. Yadav from Kosi Graduates, Sarvesh Kumar from Darbhanga Graduates, and Narendra Prasad Singh from Tirhut Teachers constituency.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on September 22 scheduled the biennial elections for eight seats of the Bihar Legislative Council for October 23 this year. The counting will take place on October 27.

The four Graduates' constituencies include Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut, and Kosi, and four Teachers' constituencies include Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut, and Saran. The tenures of the sitting members of eight constituencies will expire on November 16. (ANI)

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