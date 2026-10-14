‘Public rejected Congress, AAP’: Rekha Gupta targets INDIA bloc over SIR protest, alleges political agenda

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday criticised the INDIA bloc's protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, questioning why objections were being raised now when the exercise had been conducted earlier as well. She alleged that Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were using protests to serve their political interests and said the demonstrations had caused losses worth crores of rupees in Delhi.

Questioning the Opposition's objections to SIR, Gupta said the exercise was not being conducted for the first time and cited the previous revision in Delhi in 2002. She also targeted Congress and AAP over their electoral performance in the national capital. Speaking at a press conference, Gupta said, “It is quite surprising, because SIR is not happening in the country for the first time. Why weren't such objections raised back then? The last SIR in Delhi took place in 2002. There was a Congress government at the Centre at the time; yet, was Congress able to win even a single seat in Delhi after 2015? Was SIR the reason for that? The public has completely rejected Congress, and that is the reason for these parties' resentment. I also want to ask the Aam Aadmi Party: everything was fine when your government came to power after the SIR, but now that the people of Delhi have rejected you, you suddenly remember protests and sit-ins.”

Gupta also raised questions over the law and order situation in Punjab, alleging that the Opposition was focusing on protests in Delhi while overlooking issues in the state. “Why isn't your focus on Punjab? Just yesterday, a murder took place in the state. Drug rackets are operating there. Common people cannot raise their voices. It has been Congress's policy to assert a sense of entitlement over everything that happens in the country. Driven by this resentment, they are troubling the nation, misleading the public, and creating difficulties for the entire country to serve their political agenda. Today, Delhi has suffered a loss of crores of rupees; traders and the general public are facing immense hardship," She stated.

The Delhi Chief Minister also highlighted the benefits of Central government welfare schemes in the national capital, saying her government had worked to ensure that residents received direct benefits from initiatives launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. She said, “Delhi has consistently benefited from all of the Prime Minister's schemes. From the very first day of his tenure until now, there has been no lapse in the people of Delhi receiving the benefits of these schemes... Delhi has directly benefited from every single scheme. If there were any shortcomings, they were due to previous governments. Previous governments had absolutely no desire to adopt any scheme that included the word 'Pradhan Mantri' in its name... However, when our government came to power in February 2025, we worked to ensure that the people of Delhi received direct benefits from all schemes launched by the Central Government under PM Modi's leadership. On day one, we adopted the 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana,' which was already operational across the country... While the Central Government provided a health cover of Rs 5 lakh, we added another Rs 5 lakh from the state government. I am happy to share that 9 lakh people have enrolled under the Ayushman scheme so far, and we have settled approximately 65,000 claims.”

Gupta further listed other welfare initiatives, including the Vaya Vandana Yojana, Jan Aushadhi Yojana and Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs, and said the Delhi government aimed to expand healthcare infrastructure in the city. “Similarly, there is the 'Vaya Vandana Yojana,' for which we receive direct support from the Central Government and the Prime Minister... and there is also the Central Government's 'Jan Aushadhi Yojana'... Since our government came to power, we have taken every initiative of the Prime Minister to the common people... Today, approximately 425 'Aarogya Mandirs' have been established in Delhi... Our goal is to open around 1,100 'Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs.' I must also mention the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana,' the benefits of which were not availed by the previous government... I am glad that the Delhi government is now working towards ensuring housing for every resident of Delhi," She said.

The Chief Minister also said the Delhi Cabinet had unanimously passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years in public office and expressing gratitude for his contribution to the development of the country and the national capital. “Yesterday, the Delhi government's cabinet unanimously passed a resolution. The entire cabinet congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the completion of his 25-year tenure and expressed gratitude—a tenure inspired by the spirit of 'service to the people, service to the nation.' He has worked tirelessly and ceaselessly to improve the standard of living of the country's citizens, foster progress, and drive the development of states. Similarly, he has always prioritized Delhi and consistently extended his support to the city. On behalf of the 2.5 crore people of Delhi, I wish to express special thanks and gratitude to the Prime Minister. The cabinet unanimously passed a resolution in this regard and expressed its appreciation,” she added. (ANI)