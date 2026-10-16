Delhi Police detain 150 protesters during 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march in Central Delhi

Delhi Police on Friday detained around 150 demonstrators during protests and a planned "Lehra Do Tiranga" march in central Delhi, officials said. The unrest unfolded as protesters, joined by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers, took out a Tiranga rally outside Central Park in Connaught Place. Concurrently, workers from the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Left parties staged a demonstration near Mandi House demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The protesters marched demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, raising concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the functioning of the Election Commission of India. Citing lack of official permission, restricted zones such as Connaught Place's Central Park, and prohibitory orders against mass gatherings, authorities deployed over 6,000 personnel from Delhi Police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

Preemptive police action targeted key activists ahead of the demonstrations. Delhi Police detained CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke from the residence of NCP-SCP spokesperson Anish Gawande. A police official informed Dipke during the arrest, stating, “We are placing you under preventive detention. Section 163 is in force in Connaught Place. You are being detained.”

Authorities have served two separate notices on Dipke citing legal restrictions. The first is a notice under Section 163 of the BNSS issued by the New Delhi district under the Delhi Police Act, which legally bars him from visiting Central Park due to restrictions on public assembly in the area. The second is a bond violation notice issued by the South-West Delhi district, referring to a prior preventive action involving Dipke, Ashutosh and Saurav. The trio had earlier been detained at the airport and produced before a court, and are now alleged to have violated a one-year undertaking to maintain public peace.

Amid the political demonstrations, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar shifted focus to student security, leading a high-level team to review law and order in the South Campus and Satya Niketan areas. The Commissioner was accompanied by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order-I) Neeraj Thakur, Joint Commissioner of Police SK Jain, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Amit Goel.

The senior officials supervised local patrolling, interacted directly with students—particularly women residing in paying guest (PG) accommodations and hostels—and addressed their safety concerns. The Police Commissioner issued directives to local forces to strengthen preventive policing and visibly enhance security measures across the student-heavy neighbourhoods. (ANI)