Kenya confirms third Ebola case, a close relative of other two cases

​Kenya has confirmed a third Ebola case in a close relative of ‌the first and second cases, the health ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said in a statement that the third ‌case was a 65-year-old woman who had been in ‌quarantine since October 6. "Once she developed fever, sore throat and malaise, she was isolated and specimen collected for testing. She tested ⁠positive for ​Ebola," the ⁠statement said, adding: "She was diagnosed early and is currently receiving supportive ⁠care improving her chances of recovery."

Kenya's cases are linked to the ​Ebola epidemic in Congo, which is the second-largest on ⁠record globally with more than 9,000 cases and over 4,000 deaths. Kenya's ⁠first ​case emerged last week after a Kenyan man, who had been ill in Congo about a ⁠month before travelling by road to Uganda, flew to Nairobi on ⁠October ⁠3, where a relative drove him to the hospital. He died on October 5.