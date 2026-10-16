Kenya confirms third Ebola case, a close relative of other two cases
Kenya has confirmed a third Ebola case in a close relative of the first and second cases, the health ministry said on Friday.
The ministry said in a statement that the third case was a 65-year-old woman who had been in quarantine since October 6. "Once she developed fever, sore throat and malaise, she was isolated and specimen collected for testing. She tested positive for Ebola," the statement said, adding: "She was diagnosed early and is currently receiving supportive care improving her chances of recovery."
Kenya's cases are linked to the Ebola epidemic in Congo, which is the second-largest on record globally with more than 9,000 cases and over 4,000 deaths. Kenya's first case emerged last week after a Kenyan man, who had been ill in Congo about a month before travelling by road to Uganda, flew to Nairobi on October 3, where a relative drove him to the hospital. He died on October 5.