India and Myanmar sign MoUs on five Quick Impact Projects under Mekong-Ganga Cooperation

India and Myanmar signed MoUs for five Quick Impact Projects under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation initiative in Naypyitaw. These projects cover WASH support, road upgrades, sports facilities, and software support to benefit local communities, building on India's ongoing development assistance.

ANI | Updated: 16-10-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 21:15 IST
India and Myanmar sign MoUs on five Quick Impact Projects under Mekong-Ganga Cooperation
India's Ambassador to Myanmar Abhay Thakur and Myanmar's Union Minister for National Planning, Investment and Foreign Economic Relations U Aung Kyaw Hoe with officials during the signing ceremony of MoUs on five Quick Impact Projects in Naypyitaw. (Photo: X/@IndiainMyanmar) . Image Credit: ANI

India and Myanmar have inked Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) concerning five Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) within the framework of the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation (MGC) initiative, encompassing water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) support, boiler operations, road upgrades, sports facilities and software support, as stated by the Embassy of India in Myanmar on Friday. The signing ceremony took place in Naypyitaw on Thursday, with First Secretary at the Indian Embassy Amit Shreeansh and Director Generals representing the relevant Myanmar ministries signing the MoUs in the presence of India's Ambassador to Myanmar Abhay Thakur and Myanmar's Union Minister for National Planning, Investment and Foreign Economic Relations U Aung Kyaw Hoe.

Sharing the update on X, the Embassy stated, "Supporting local community projects for the benefit of the people in Myanmar. Under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation Initiative, MoUs on five Quick Impact Projects, in the areas of WASH support, boiler operations, road upgrades, sports facilities and software support, were signed in Naypyitaw yesterday by First Secretary Amit Shreeansh and respective DGs of concerned Ministries of Myanmar. Amb Abhay Thakur and MNPIFER Union Minister U Aung Kyaw Hoe were present." Earlier in July, Ambassador Thakur handed over solar systems designed for 50 households belonging to earthquake-affected ethnic inhabitants residing in Inle, Taunggyi, representing another QIP under the MGC initiative.

Development cooperation has historically constituted a core component of bilateral relations between India and Myanmar. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India's assistance ranges from establishing major connectivity infrastructure to implementing vital programmes aimed at building sustainable institutions for capacity building and human resource development across essential sectors such as agricultural research, rural infrastructure, healthcare, education, IT and skill development. Under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation (MGC) mechanism, Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) were initiated by the Indian government to deliver short-gestation, high-visibility development outcomes across various nations, including Myanmar.

The MEA further noted, "QIPs strive to deliver small, timely interventions that respond to local needs and produce visible benefits faster. Under the Framework Agreement of QIP, the Government of India has committed to spending up to USD 500,000 per year for such projects. As of March this year, over 25 QIPs have been sanctioned in states and regions all across Myanmar. These are in sectors such as renewable energy, civic infrastructure, agriculture, rural development, education, handloom, disaster risk reduction and cultural restoration." (ANI)

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