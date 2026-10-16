Chinese online retailer Temu agrees to data privacy restrictions to settle Texas lawsuit, documents say

Chinese ​online retailer ​Temu has agreed ‌to settle ​data privacy claims raised by Texas ‌and will restrict how the handles personal data from shoppers in the state, ‌according to documents reviewed Friday ‌by Reuters.

Temu faces several lawsuits from US states concerned that the company ⁠unlawfully ​harvests ⁠US user data that could be accessed ⁠by the Chinese government. Texas is ​the first to resolve those claims. ⁠It is also the first time ⁠the ​company has agreed to keep personal data on US ⁠servers and restrict when it can be ⁠sent ⁠to China, a source familiar with the settlement said.