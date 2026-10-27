Shimla tourism stakeholders seek early restoration of toy train service, warn of protest

Tourism stakeholders in Himachal Pradesh's capital, Shimla, have expressed concern over mounting business losses due to the prolonged suspension of the Kalka-Shimla heritage toy train service and submitted a memorandum to the Indian Railways, seeking early restoration of the damaged track. Members of the travel and tourism industry submitted the memorandum to railway authorities through the Shimla railway station superintendent on Tuesday, urging the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ambala, to expedite restoration work on the heritage railway line, which was damaged in Solan district during the monsoon season.

Ritesh, president of the Travel Agents Association, Shimla, said the prolonged disruption had severely affected taxi operators, drivers, hotels, travel agents, shopkeepers and other people dependent on tourism. "Over the past two to three months, the Kalka-Shimla railway track has remained damaged. We have come to meet railway officials to request that the service be restored as soon as possible so that taxi operators, drivers, hotel associations and shopkeepers can get some relief," Ritesh said while speaking with ANI.

He said tourism stakeholders had also met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who had assured them that work would begin soon. The association members subsequently submitted a memorandum to railway officials and the DRM, Ambala. "Nearly 2,500 to 3,000 people in Shimla have become unemployed because of this situation. The Bengali tourist season, the upcoming Gujarati season and even the winter carnival season are on the verge of being completely ruined. Hotels, taxi operators, travel agents and porters are all facing a very difficult situation," he said.

Ritesh said railway officials had assured them that restoration work would be expedited, including exploring the possibility of operating trains on a double-track arrangement at the damaged stretch to facilitate services. Warning of an agitation if the issue remained unresolved, he said, "If work does not begin soon and the situation does not improve, all those associated with taxis and tourism will be forced to stage a sit-in protest."

Another travel agent, Manoj Sharma, said the toy train service had been completely suspended since the last week of August, leaving thousands of people dependent on tourism facing a livelihood crisis. "Since the last week of August, the toy train service has been completely stopped. Even after two months, there is no clarity about the condition of the track. Thousands of people associated with the tourism industry are facing a serious crisis over their livelihood," Sharma said while speaking with ANI.

He said the suspension had dealt a severe blow to Shimla's tourism-dependent economy, particularly during the peak tourist seasons. "The Bengali season and the upcoming Gujarati season, along with the Christmas, New Year and winter tourism season, have been badly affected. We have met the Chief Minister and railway officials, but we are receiving only assurances. There is no concrete information or relief on the ground," he said.

Sharma said railway officials had indicated that the toy train service might resume around January, prolonging the uncertainty for tourism businesses. "For the last three months, people have had no income. It has become difficult to pay room rent and even our children's school fees. The situation has reached a point where we are being forced to consider staging protests and writing to the Prime Minister," he said.

Tourism stakeholders said the prolonged suspension had affected several segments of Shimla's tourism economy and urged the railway authorities to provide a clear restoration timeline and expedite repair work to minimise further losses ahead of the winter tourist season. (ANI)