“Congress running liquor business to fund party office”: Vishwas Sarang alleges link in Dewas liquor case

Speaking to ANI, Sarang alleged that Rahul Jaiswal, Congress in-charge for the Khategaon Assembly constituency, and his brother Manish Jaiswal were involved in the matter and were partners in a liquor shop in Timarni.

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 02-11-2026 14:17 IST
“Congress running liquor business to fund party office”: Vishwas Sarang alleges link in Dewas liquor case
Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang on Monday accused Congress leaders of being involved in the alleged illegal liquor trade in the state, claiming that the business was being run to meet the expenses of the party office, following the death of a police officer during an operation against illegal liquor transportation in Dewas district. Speaking to ANI, Sarang alleged that Rahul Jaiswal, Congress in-charge for the Khategaon Assembly constituency, and his brother Manish Jaiswal were involved in the matter and were partners in a liquor shop in Timarni.

"Rahul Jaiswal, the Congress in-charge for the Khategaon Assembly constituency, is involved in the entire matter. He and his brother, Manish Jaiswal, are partners in a liquor shop in Timarni, and this is where the entire matter originated... Congress is running the entire liquor business in Madhya Pradesh to meet the expenses of its party office," Sarang said. The minister further alleged that liquor mafias had funded the expenses of Congress workers who travelled to Delhi on November 1 and said strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

"I firmly believe that the expenses of the so-called Congress workers who went to Delhi on the 1st November were also borne by these liquor mafias. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," he further said. This comes after a police station incharge was crushed to death by a truck carrying alcohol during an operation against illegal liquor transportation in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district, following which police seized the vehicle and recovered over 1,800 litres of alcohol, an official said on Monday.

The deceased officer, identified as Dilip Puri, was posted at Khategaon police station and was leading one of the teams constituted to verify intelligence inputs about an illegal liquor consignment transportation. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the death of the Khategaon police station in-charge and issued instructions to ensure an impartial investigation and strict action.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 1 crore financial assistance to the bereaved family and directed that Puri's wife be given a compassionate appointment to the post of Sub-Inspector (SI). (ANI)

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