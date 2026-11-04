ED raids 11 places in Keralam, Tamil Nadu in Bharath Lajhna Society money-laundering case

The search operation began early in the morning and is still underway at premises linked to the suspects in the case in Kerala and Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2026 10:19 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 10:19 IST
ED raids 11 places in Keralam, Tamil Nadu in Bharath Lajhna Society money-laundering case
Representative Image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at 11 places across Keralam and Tamil Nadu in connection with a money laundering case linked to R Premkumar, founding member and de facto CMD of Bharath Lajhna Multi State Co-operative Society and others. The search operation began early in the morning and is still underway at premises linked to the suspects in the case in Kerala and Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The federal agency's multiple teams carried out the search operation in close coordination with the state police forces. The places being searched included the office and residential premises of R Premkumar, who is accused of allegedly misusing his influence to divert crores of rupees of the Bharath Lajhna Multi State Co-operative Society, collected from public depositors, to the accounts of his wife and relatives for personal use.

Officials further alleged that Premkumar pledged the society’s Ragam Theatre with Brios Finvest without the money reaching the society. The federal agency also accused Premkumar of acquiring about 500 acres of land at Kanchipuram in his wife’s name.

The agency's search operation is part of its ongoing investigation into the alleged financial irregularities case to unearth the trail of money and collect further evidence linked to it. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Warns

Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Wa...

Global
2
UK must expect AI-powered attack on critical infrastructure within two years, report says

UK must expect AI-powered attack on critical infrastructure within two years...

Global
3
Irish consumer sentiment ticks up in October

Irish consumer sentiment ticks up in October

Global
4
Cricket-'Big Show' Maxwell announces international retirement

Cricket-'Big Show' Maxwell announces international retirement

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Land Speculation to Tax Fairness: How South Korea Transformed Its Property Valuation System

Growing Old Before Growing Rich? World Bank Sounds Alarm Over South Asia's Economic Future

Beyond Bigger Ports: World Bank Urges Better Planning to Beat Congestion and Shipping Delays

AI Agents Face a Trust Crisis as False Reports Bypass Advanced Security Controls

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026