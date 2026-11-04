West Bengal CM reviews rural employment schemes, targets 22 crore person-days of employment under VB-G RAM-G

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday chaired a review meeting at the Panchayat and Rural Development Department to assess the progress of the VB-G RAM-G and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana schemes. The meeting focused on rural employment generation, infrastructure development and the implementation of various government programmes across the state. Speaking to the media after the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress made under the schemes and said the state was on track to achieve its target of generating 22 crore person-days of employment. He highlighted the employment opportunities being generated through the programme and expressed confidence in the department's ability to meet its targets.

Adhikari said, "There was a review meeting regarding VB-G RAM-G and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme today. The progress is very good. We are on track to meet both targets: the creation of 22 crore person-days of employment. As of today, a significant number of person-days have been generated. We are currently generating over 7 lakh jobs daily, with 22 lakh rural residents actively employed through this program. I am very satisfied with the review, and I am confident that the Department of Panchayats and Rural Development of the West Bengal Government will emerge as a model for the entire country." Elaborating on the implementation of the VB-G RAM-G scheme, the Chief Minister said the government was taking several administrative and legal measures to ensure the effective execution of rural development projects. He also highlighted the role of Gram Panchayats in implementing the schemes and referred to the steps taken for Aadhaar-based KYC verification and the issuance of new job cards.

Adhikari said, "A review meeting was held regarding the implementation of the 'VB Ramji' scheme, which aims to develop rural infrastructure. We are not part of the Gram Panchayat; it is controlled by individuals with an opposing ideology. However, the Gram Panchayat plays a crucial role in the implementation of these projects. Legal amendments have been made to ensure the success of this scheme. Furthermore, during the process of linking Aadhaar for KYC verification, 31 lakh names have been removed from the records of the 100-day employment scheme (MGNREGA). We have issued 10 lakh new job cards to those who applied. The Government of India has already provided the initial funding for this. The government will employ 22 lakh people. We have less than five months to achieve our target. This process will begin within the Panchayat department." The Chief Minister further outlined plans to strengthen the administrative structure of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, announcing 7,190 new recruitments to improve its functioning and ensure effective implementation of development programmes at the grassroots level. He also said that a special session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly would be convened to pass a new law, adding that the existing arrangement would initially be implemented for one year to ensure continuity of work.

"The BDO and the DM were present today. There will be 7,190 new recruitments in this department. We will convene a special session of the Legislative Assembly to pass a new law. For now, we are implementing this for one year to ensure that the work continues without interruption. Additionally, we are allocating five acres of land in New Town for the construction of a new Panchayat building," he said (ANI)