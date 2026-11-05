Delhi: Fire breaks out in Laxmi Nagar’s Mangal Bazar area, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in the Mangal Bazar area of Laxmi Nagar in Delhi early on Thursday. Firefighting operations were carried out, and no injuries were reported, fire officer Deepak Hooda said.

Hooda said the fire department received a call at around 5:50 am, following which 4-5 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot. "We received a call at around 5:50 am and immediately reached the spot with 4–5 fire tenders. Firefighting operations were carried out, and no injuries were reported,” Hooda said.

Further details are awaited. Meanwhile, in another case from the capital, a massive fire broke out on the first floor of a house in the Vivek Vihar area on Tuesday morning.

Speaking to reporters, a security guard disclosed that after smoke began emanating from the house, the fire started spreading, which prompted individuals at the scene to alert the fire brigade. Following the arrival of the fire brigade, the blaze was put out and all occupants were rescued safely. The security guard added that everyone evacuated the premises gradually, saving the entire family.

"I was on duty when the smoke started. Then the fire started spreading. Then we called the fire brigade and all. After that, the fire was put out. And everyone slowly got out; the kids got out, the family was saved. The parents' health is a bit worse," said a security guard. (ANI)