Mahadev app co-promoter Ravi Uppal arrested in Dubai, extradition process underway

Ravi Uppal, the co-promoter of the Mahadev betting app, was arrested in Dubai, days after Saurabh Chandrakar's extradition from Oman. The Indian authorities have now initiated the extradition proceedings for Uppal. Chandrakar, who is also allegedly accused in the case, was arrested in Oman and brought back to India following extradition proceedings. He was detained by the Royal Oman Police following an Interpol Red Corner Notice issued against him. A CBI team especially deputed to Oman escorted him back to the country.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chandrakar was sent to eight days of police custody, until November 12, with permission to take the accused to Delhi for examination. A special court in Chhattisgarh's Raipur granted the police custody of Chandrakar.

Earlier in the day, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took Chandrakar out of its office for a medical examination ahead of his production before the court. On Tuesday, the CBI had brought Chandrakar to Raipur from New Delhi after securing a two-day transit remand from a Delhi court.

According to the CBI, Chandrakar is wanted in two cases in which chargesheets have already been filed. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also filed a prosecution complaint against him in a separate case. The CBI investigation into the Mahadev Online Book cases was initiated at the request of the Chhattisgarh government. The agency has described the platform as one of the largest illegal online betting syndicates in the country, operating from outside India.

The syndicate allegedly facilitated betting on cricket, football, card games and other events through a network of franchised panels and branches across India, which enrolled users and collected stakes. According to the CBI investigation, proceeds from the alleged illegal betting were routed through numerous mule bank accounts, layered through multiple transactions and transferred abroad through hawala channels. A portion of the proceeds was allegedly used to pay protection money to public servants to ensure the syndicate could operate without hindrance. (ANI)