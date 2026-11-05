YSRCP alleges polling-day violence and obstruction during ZPTC, MPTC elections in Andhra Pradesh

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Thursday alleged incidents of violence, intimidation, obstruction of voters and polling agents, and attacks on a journalist during the ZPTC and MPTC elections in several parts of Andhra Pradesh, and sought immediate intervention by the State Election Commission and senior police officials. In an official statement, the opposition party alleged that groups of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers from outside the area arrived at Karnapapayapalli in Lingala mandal to obstruct voters from exercising their franchise.

At Vemula ZP High School in Pulivendula mandal, police allegedly stopped YSRCP polling agents from entering the polling booth. In Yerripalli, also in Pulivendula mandal, police allegedly obstructed voters from reaching the polling station, while in Vemula, polling agents were allegedly prevented from performing their duties. The party further alleged that at E Kothapalli in Pulivendula mandal, police personnel and TDP groups stopped voters and polling agents from approaching the polling station. It claimed that groups had gathered at the location to carry out attacks. At Arasavalli in the same mandal, police allegedly resorted to a lathi charge on voters.

In Ramagiri mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district, TDP leaders allegedly threatened to kill YSRCP polling agents if they entered the polling station. The party claimed that police personnel were present but did not intervene. YSRCP also alleged that TDP leaders in Appulakunta, Kirikera, in Hindupur mandal, stopped its MPTC candidate Rangayya from submitting applications for polling agents to the election officer and tore up the applications.

In another incident, TDP members allegedly attacked Sakshi reporter Pulla Reddy while he was covering the election in Lingala. According to the party, the attackers damaged his mobile phone and injured his leg. In Chittoor constituency, Kumaraswamy, identified by the party as the personal assistant to coalition MLA Gurajala Jagan Mohan, allegedly threatened YSRCP leaders at their homes. He reportedly warned them against serving as polling agents, threatened to kill them and said he would bring large groups of men into their villages.

The party further alleged police action against opposition leaders in other parts of the state. In Anantapur, former MP Gorantla Madhav was placed under house arrest by police, according to YSRCP. In Kandukuru, police issued a notice to former MLA Burra Madhusudhan Yadav, warning him of legal action if he violated the restrictions in force. Yadav said he was observing the polling process in accordance with Election Commission rules and questioned why the ruling-party MLA was not being subjected to similar restrictions.

Meanwhile, in Rayanipeta village of Bheemili mandal, all 120 voters reportedly boycotted the election in protest against the lack of basic facilities in their village. The party also highlighted difficulties faced by voters at Janardhanapuram in Gudivada constituency, where rainwater had flooded the polling-station premises. It said elderly voters and persons with disabilities struggled to reach the polling station, forcing officials to lay sandbags to create a temporary walkway.

YSRCP demanded immediate intervention by the State Election Commission and senior police officials, calling for adequate protection for voters, candidates, journalists and polling agents. The party also urged authorities to ensure that polling agents are allowed to perform their lawful duties and take action against those responsible for threats, attacks, obstruction of voters and polling agents, and destruction of election-related documents.

Polling for the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) elections began at 7 am on Thursday. The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission has scheduled polling for November 5 from 7 am to 5 pm. Counting of votes is scheduled for November 7, while repolling, if required, will be held on November 6. (ANI)