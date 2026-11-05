Bihar: Surprise inspection conducted at Siwan divisional jail; mobile phone batteries and watch straps recovered

A surprise inspection was conducted at the Siwan divisional jail on Thursday along with the district administration team, during which a few items, including mobile phone batteries and watch straps, were recovered, said Siwan District Magistrate Vijay Prakash Meena. Meena said the inspection was carried out as part of a mandatory procedure, with the entire jail premises, including individual cells, thoroughly checked and sanitised.

“I, along with my entire team, conducted a surprise inspection of the divisional jail. Such inspections are a mandatory requirement, and we chose today for this purpose. Every cell and the entire premises were thoroughly sanitised and inspected. During the process, we recovered a few items, including mobile phone batteries and watch straps. Otherwise, the overall situation is satisfactory,” he said. He said the inmate population was 10 to 20 per cent above its capacity but other arrangements were found to be in accordance with the official jail manual.

“Facilities such as CCTV surveillance and medical care are in place. While the jail is slightly overcrowded, by about 10% to 20%, other arrangements were found to be in compliance with the official manual. We are currently holding detailed discussions regarding the items seized and the subsequent actions to be taken,” he said. The District Magistrate further said that all areas of the jail, were inspected also covering the blind spots and other areas considered high-risk.

“Every area, including the cells, isolation units, sanitation facilities, medical wards, and sections for children or those with HIV, has been completely sanitised. We have also inspected every corner, including potential ‘blind spots’ or high-risk areas,” Meena said. He said he has issued instructions to install additional CCTV cameras, directed doctors to be assigned on a rotational basis and have food quality checked by food safety officials.

“CCTV cameras are already installed, and I have issued instructions to install additional units where necessary. I have also directed that doctors be assigned on a rotational basis and that food quality be inspected and verified by food safety officials,” he said. Meena added that the administration had established a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) under the supervision of the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

“Routine raids are a mandatory, formal procedure, and we have now established a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure they are carried out consistently, under the supervision of the ADM and SDM,” he said. (ANI)