Hegseth faces the music after mid-term rout; lawmakers to push for impeachment, label him "incompetent"

US Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has issued an ultimatum to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, stating that he will not reintroduce the impeachment effort if the Pentagon chief steps down. This pressure intensifies as fallout grows following the Republican Party's setbacks in the November 3 midterm elections. “There is one contingency in which I won’t reintroduce the articles of impeachment: Hegseth resigns,” Massie posted on X on November 4, addressing a report published by CNN.

According to CNN's November 4 coverage, Massie intends to trigger a House vote on the impeachment effort when federal legislators return for the next session. Citing multiple Republican insiders, the report noted that parliamentarians anticipated the measure would successfully clear the chamber. Massie's latest declaration signals that his impeachment effort will move forward unless Hegseth steps down from his post. The political manoeuvre unfolds as Democrats prepare to assume control of Congress, while various conservative figures have also voiced deep concerns regarding the leadership of Hegseth and the administration's management of the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Representative Jason Crow is a United States Congressman representing Colorado's 6th Congressional District and a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth “needs to go.” “He’s incompetent..Every day that he’s in the Pentagon, Major, is a day that our service members, our men and women, our sons and daughters, brothers and sisters are at greater risk,” Crow told CBS News

Patrick Ryan who represents New York's 18th congressional district and is a former U.S. Army intelligence officer said the first job will be getting rid of Hegseth "The American people just sent a resounding message for change and for accountability. One of our first opportunities for real accountability will be getting rid of Pete Hegseth, who is the most incompetent and immoral Secretary of Defense in American history. Right when Congress gets back next week, there will be a privileged resolution vote for impeachment of Pete Hegseth. What that means is every representative will have to stand and be counted and say, "Do you support this absolute clown who's gotten us into this war, failed to get us out of it, driven up costs for everyone, and killed American troops?" Please sign up at firehegseth.com. Make your voice heard, put pressure on your representative, put pressure on every representative to do the right thing for the American people, end this war, protect our troops, and impeach Pete Hegseth," he posted on X.

Earlier on September 15, ABC News reported that Congressman Massie had presented the 34-page resolution directly on the House floor on September 15, detailing grievances that encompassed government military operations, civilian casualties and the management of the Iran conflict. Furthermore, the documents claimed that Hegseth overstepped his authority during military operations spanning Iran, Yemen, Venezuela and additional territories, while bypassing parliamentary oversight. These remain contentions raised exclusively by Massie and have not been validated as formal findings of official misconduct.

The initial impeachment effort stalled before reaching a formal floor vote prior to the House adjourning for the midterm campaigning period. This renewed push for impeachment coincides with heightened scrutiny surrounding Hegseth's tenure in the Trump administration in the wake of GOP midterm defeats.

President Donald Trump offered public backing to Hegseth on November 4, declaring that he was doing a “very good job” despite mounting rumours concerning his political future. Concurrently, the administration has faced heavy scrutiny regarding its strategic approach to the Iran conflict, prompting conservative critics to question both military tactics and subsequent political repercussions.

Meanwhile, Pentagon representatives defended Hegseth, emphasising that he remains fully dedicated to steering the department through the remainder of Trump's tenure. Advancing an impeachment vote through the House demands a simple majority, whereas securing a conviction and subsequent removal in the Senate requires a two-thirds majority of voting senators present.

Massie's recent announcement places renewed pressure squarely on Hegseth's tenure, conditioning the total withdrawal of the impeachment effort entirely upon the cabinet official's resignation. (ANI)