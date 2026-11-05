"Whatever the conspiracy may be, we will uncover it": Ashwini Vaishnaw on suspected railway track blast

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday confirmed that a joint investigation by state authorities and railway officials is currently underway to uncover the conspiracy behind the incident of damaged railway track in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar. Addressing the reporters in Jaipur, Vaishnaw assured that those responsible for damaging critical railway infrastructure would be identified and brought to justice. The Railway Minister emphasised active, top-tier coordination between the central and state administrative bodies.

"Regarding the blast incident that occurred yesterday, an investigation is currently underway. Consultations have taken place involving the DGP, the Chief Minister, and the Chief Secretary, in coordination with the state government," he said. Vaishnaw further said that once the primary evidence is gathered, the Rajasthan police will decide whether to bring the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the matter.

"Officials from both the railway and the state administration are jointly conducting the investigation. Once primary evidence is gathered, the state police will decide whether to bring in the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Whatever the conspiracy may be, we will uncover it and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice," he said. Earlier on Wednesday, the probe into the damaged railway track on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district intensified on Wednesday as the Anti-Terrorism Squad, Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and other agencies reached the area to investigate the incident, North Western Railway (NWR) Chief Public Relations Officer Amit Sudarshan said.

Police have said it is too early to establish the nature of the incident, and the scene is being examined. Speaking to ANI, Sudarshan said, "Last night, damage was reported on a railway track. Following this, our RPF team and the relevant railway officials arrived at the scene. It appears that two sleepers were found damaged. The police have since initiated an investigation; the ATS, the BDS, and all other concerned authorities are present at the site, looking into the matter. Further details will be provided once the investigation concludes."

This comes after two cement pillars supporting railway tracks were damaged in a suspected blast near 50 GB village on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, police said. (ANI)