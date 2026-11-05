BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offer prayers at Gorakhnath Temple

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, visited the historic Gorakhnath Temple to offer prayers and perform traditional rituals. The temple visit marked a key engagement during the national party chief's two-day tour to Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Joined by State BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, local Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan Shukla, and other senior functionaries, Nabin offered prayers to Guru Gorakhnath in accordance with traditional customs and sought blessings. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary also hosted a dinner at his Gorakhpur residence for the BJP National President, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other key party leaders on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin targeted the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, amid the challenge to the Prime Minister for a debate, alleging that Gandhi is being used by a foreign toolkit network and wants to plunge the country into chaos. Addressing the gathering in Gorakhpur during the Loktantra Bachao Arajakta Hatao march the BJP President questioned the ethical standing of Rahul Gandhi to demand answers from PM Modi, asserting that it was BJP who carried out development works took place in Amethi.

"Do you have any moral standing to demand answers from PM Modi? What have you actually done that would warrant an answer being given to you? The Chief Minister was talking about Amethi. Even in Amethi, if anyone laid a foundation stone of development, it was the BJP government and BJP leader," added Nabin. The BJP President emphasised that had Congress worked on the ground and with party workers they would not be facing such a distressing electoral prospect in the country.

"They claim that they are losing elections because of the SIR. Tell them that had they actually worked on the ground, had they worked shoulder-to-shoulder with the party workers, they wouldn't be facing such a situation today... Regarding the 'launching pad' that the Chief Minister spoke of, it is not just the rocket that is faulty, but the launching pad itself, given that it produces such leaders... These are the very people who, under the guise of 'freedom,' sought to cling to power in this country for as long as they could. They promised to eradicate poverty, yet they failed to do so; instead, they effectively pushed the poor further away. However, under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, both the nation and the state of Uttar Pradesh are moving forward..." said Nabin. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin is on a two-day organisational visit to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on November 4 and 5, during which he led the party's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) march and chaired a series of meetings with senior leaders, office-bearers and public representatives ahead of the upcoming elections.

Nabin arrived in Gorakhpur on Wednesday, November 4; he reached Annexe Bhawan in Taramandal, where he interacted with intellectuals (Prabuddh Varg) from society. (ANI)