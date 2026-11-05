Indian Youth Congress suspends 31 Rajasthan office bearers over absence from Delhi 'Ramlila Maidan' march

Taking strict disciplinary action, the leadership of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has suspended 31 office bearers of the Rajasthan Youth Congress with immediate effect for failing to attend the 'Ramlila March' organised in Delhi. 

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 17:13 IST
Indian Youth Congress suspends 31 Rajasthan office bearers over absence from Delhi 'Ramlila Maidan' march
INDIA bloc party workers and supporters hold their party's flag while moving towards Ramlila Maidan for the INDIA bloc's 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' rally. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking strict disciplinary action, the leadership of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has suspended 31 office bearers of the Rajasthan Youth Congress with immediate effect for failing to attend the 'Ramlila March' organised in Delhi. The suspension order, issued from the IYC headquarters, stated that the central leadership took serious note of the officials' absence from the key event. The suspension remains in place until further notice.

The decision was formally signed and authorised by Vikas Chikara, National General Secretary & In-Charge for Rajasthan Youth Congress, alongside Gyanesh Shukla, Secretary & Co-In-Charge for Rajasthan Youth Congress. According to the official suspension order issued by the Indian Youth Congress,'"Taking your absence from the 'Ramlila March' held in Delhi, the leadership of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has decided to suspend the following office bearers of Rajasthan with immediate effect until further orders."

Among those facing immediate suspension were senior departmental leaders, including Vice President for SC/ST Prakash Chand Meena from Dausa. The organization’s Minority Wing saw significant fallout, with General Secretaries Saddam Hussain Meo (Alwar), Faizan Hasan Qureshi (Ajmer Rural), Jafar Hussain Meer (Bhilwara Rural), and Salma Pinara (Chittorgarh) all relieved of their duties. The disciplinary measures extended through the OBC and SC wings as well. General Secretaries Ramphool Dhaker (Bhilwara Rural) and Ganesh Dewasi (Jodhpur Rural) were suspended alongside SC General Secretaries Arjun Singh Bochawat (Jodhpur Rural) and Deepak Meghwal (Ganganagar). In open categories, General Secretaries Thakur Bishnoi (Phalodi) and Manjula Desai (Jalore) were similarly disciplined.

The crackdowns also heavily impacted the ranks of Executive Committee (EC) State Secretaries across Rajasthan's districts. A total of twenty State Secretaries were suspended, including Ashish Bairwa Tatwal (Sawai Madhopur), Himanshu Sharma and Dinesh Kumar Gurjar (Beawar), Suresh Godara (Jalore), Navab Khan (Ganganagar), Sangram Singh Gurjar (Karauli), Mujahid Qureshi (Bikaner Urban), Hukma Ram and Bhaira Ram Patel (Jodhpur Rural), Bharat Meena (Pratapgarh), Mahbub Khan (Churu), Gani MD Sindhi (Rajsamand), Ravi Kant (Dausa), Giriraj Kumar and Himanshu Dhakad (Baran), Suresh Kumar Gurjar (Ajmer Rural), Arvind Yogi (Bharatpur), Vishnu Kumar Meena (Jhalawar), Asif Kha Kayamkhani (Sikar), and Pawan Kumar Jangir (Jhunjhunu). The INDIA bloc on Sunday (November 1) held a mega rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Top Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, attended the event. The march started from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards Ramlila Maidan, where thousands of supporters converged.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of facilitating alleged vote theft and said he would be removed from his post and jailed. This event drew sharp counters from the BJP, with party MP Sambit Patra questioning the INDIA bloc’s claim that 10 lakh people would attend the rally, alleging that a significant portion of Ramlila Maidan remained vacant.

Patra claimed that around 5,000 to 7,000 chairs out of the 28,000 at the venue were vacant between 3.30 pm and 4 pm. He also alleged that 40 per cent of the ground was empty. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure Family Incomes?

Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure...

Nepal
2
Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional Links

Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional...

Tanzania
3
Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

India
4
Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More People Are Using Banks in Latin America: Does That Mean Greater Prosperity?

West Africa's Diaspora Could Unlock Billions in Foreign Investment, World Bank Study Finds

Invisible to the System: How Haiti's Missing Identity Documents Deepen Poverty and Inequality

Why Affordable Soil Testing May Be Costing African Farmers More Than It Saves, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026