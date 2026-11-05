"Come forward": Ashwini Vaishnaw challenges Congress to debate on SIR in Parliament 

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday asked Congress to hold a debate on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Parliament, saying that whenever the Congress requested a discussion on any subject, it was facilitated. Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, Vaishnaw said, "If you (Congress) are prepared, then put forward your demand today; we will not hesitate to convene a special session. If you wish to debate a specific topic—for instance, the 'SIR '- then come forward and debate it. You have called for debates in the past as well; whenever the Congress has requested a discussion on any subject, we have facilitated it. Yet, on every such occasion—often while the debate was still underway—Congress leaders chose to walk out of the House. The same will happen during a debate on this 'SIR' issue. I can tell you today that the Congress will walk out midway through the debate. This is because they possess no truth, no substance, and no genuine issues. Their sole intent is to strike at the institutions of our democratic Constitution and the democratic processes themselves—to weaken our democracy. I must ask them: who taught them to act this way?"

Targeting Congress over its stance on democratic institutions and electoral reforms, Vaishnaw reminded them of the introduction of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during previous Congress regimes. "It was Congress-led governments that introduced EVMs, and they have played a significant role in strengthening democracy throughout India’s political journey...On what grounds is the Congress now questioning such a major reform—a reform that has been in place for nearly 25 years?,"he said.

"According to the Constitution of India, SIR is a set procedure—one that has been followed many times since 1947, not just today. This procedure has taken place more than ten times. It occurred repeatedly even during the Congress party's tenure; so, what justification does the Congress have to raise questions now? If this were the first time it was happening since 1947, the Congress would certainly have the right to question it. But is this the first time?... What right does the Congress have to level accusations against it?...," he further said. Stepping up his attack on Congress over voting via ballot papers, he said, "You (Congress) advocate for voting via ballot papers—well, we have already tried that. We conducted elections using ballot papers, just as you requested. You have already tested the process by conducting MLC elections using ballot papers. If, even after using ballot papers, the Congress party fails to win a single seat, will you then withdraw your demand for the use of ballot papers? This is my third question to the Congress."

Questioning the opposition's stance on electoral integrity and voter list management, Vaishnaw asked, "Do you believe that individuals who are not citizens of India should also be granted the right to vote? Do you want the names of those who have already passed away to remain on the voter list? Is that what you desire? Do you want a single individual’s name to appear on the voter list in four or five different locations? Is this the kind of system the Congress party advocates for?... Do you have faith in the Constitution? You frequently display a copy of the Constitution—but have you actually read it? Are you aware that the Parliament is meant to function in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution? Do you understand that institutions established under the constitutional framework deserve respect?..." Earlier, Vaishnaw, along with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, participated in the "Save Democracy, End Anarchy" padyatra. (ANI)