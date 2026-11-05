Soccer-Portugal's Ronaldo announces international retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo said on Thursday he ‌was ​retiring from the Portugal team, bringing the curtain down on one of the most illustrious international careers in the history of football.

The 41-year-old announced that he would 'hand back the number 7 shirt' after the November international break. Ronaldo captained Portugal ‌to their first major trophy at Euro 2016 and helped them win the 2019 and 2025 Nations Leagues.

"It was not an easy decision, because there are decisions that are not made only with the head. They are also made with the heart," said Ronaldo. "If I ever made you happy, if one of my goals ever made you ‌hug someone, forget a worry or feel proud of our country, then it was all worth it."

Ronaldo thanked his family, the Portuguese people and the teammates, ‌coaches and staff he worked with over his 23-year career with national team. "Portugal will always be a part of me," he captioned the announcement video.

Ronaldo has made 234 appearances for Portugal and scored 146 goals. He holds the all-time record for international appearances and for international goals. His final international tournament appearance was at the 2026 World Cup, where he tried to win the one major trophy that ⁠has eluded ​him. Portugal exited in the last 16 ⁠with a 1-0 loss to eventual champions and Iberian rivals Spain.

Ronaldo did, however, join Argentina's Lionel Messi as the only players to feature at six global tournaments, one of a host of international ⁠records set by the Al-Nassr forward. RONALDO APOLOGY

Ronaldo left the Portugal camp at the end of September ahead of their Nations League match against Denmark without permission and did not return. ​He later cited broken promises from manager Jorge Jesus as the reason for his departure. Jesus denied making any agreement with Ronaldo but left the door ⁠open for his return following Portugal's 2-1 win.

After Ronaldo apologised and said he remained available for international selection, the Portuguese Football Federation suspended the forward for 30 days and fined him €255 ($287.16). Portugal, who top Nations ⁠League ​Group A4, host second-placed Denmark on November 14 in Braga before visiting Wales in their final two group games, which will be Ronaldo's final chances to add to his international statistics.

The Portuguese Football Federation released a statement after Ronaldo's retirement announcement, expressing its profound and eternal gratitude for his services. "More than an exceptional athlete, our ⁠captain was an inspiring leader, an example of dedication and the ultimate symbol of the soul of our National Team," said the statement.

Ronaldo will leave the ⁠international stage as Portugal's most successful player ⁠in terms of individual and team honours and has become a cultural reference point for the country around the world. "I spent my life working to become the best player in the world. Today I realise that my greatest victory was having ‌deserved the honour of ‌representing the best country in the world," said Ronaldo in his statement.

($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Reporting ​by Ruairidh Barlow; Editing by Ken Ferris)