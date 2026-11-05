Mehbooba Mufti unanimously re-elected as PDP president for fifth consecutive term

All members of the electoral college present at the meeting unanimously supported her candidature. Members of the electoral college from Jammu also participated in the proceedings online and extended their unanimous support to her re-election.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 17:17 IST
Mehbooba Mufti unanimously re-elected as PDP president for fifth consecutive term
People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti (Photo/X/ @jkpdp). Image Credit: ANI
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People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has been unanimously re-elected as the party's president for the fifth consecutive term, with members of the electoral college from Jammu and Srinagar extending their support to her candidature. According to PDP, the proposal to re-elect Mehbooba Mufti was moved by former Minister and senior party leader Ab Rehman Veeri, while senior leader Mohammad Khursheed Aalam seconded the proposal.

All members of the electoral college present at the meeting unanimously supported her candidature. Members of the electoral college from Jammu also participated in the proceedings online and extended their unanimous support to her re-election. Mufti has been serving as the president of the PDP since 2002, continuing her association with the party's leadership over the years.

Following her re-election, the party took to X and shared a photograph of Mufti wearing a garland, formally announcing her continuation as president for the fifth consecutive term. In its post, the PDP said the unanimous mandate reflected the faith and confidence of the party leadership, elected representatives and dedicated cadre in her leadership, while describing the decision as a reflection of their collective resolve.

"Ms @MehboobaMufti has been unanimously re-elected as President of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party for the fifth consecutive term. The unanimous mandate reflects the faith, confidence and collective resolve of the party leadership, elected representatives and dedicated cadre in her leadership," the party said. The party also congratulated Mufti on her re-election and reiterated its commitment to the political aspirations, dignity and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The PDP congratulates its President and reaffirms its commitment to the political aspirations, dignity and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the post read. (ANI)

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