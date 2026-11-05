Siddaramaiah demands scrapping of SIR, seeks CEC's resignation; alleges deletion of 1 crore voter names in Karnataka

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday demanded that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which is against the law and spirit of the Constitution, be scrapped immediately and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resign from his post. Speaking at a massive protest organised by KPCC at Freedom Park in Bengaluru c, Siddaramaiah warned that any attempt to weaken the country's democratic system and infringe on the voting rights of eligible voters cannot be tolerated.

He said the fight is being waged across the country with two main demands - scrapping of SIR and resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner. A huge protest rally was held in Delhi on November 1 in this regard, and in Karnataka too, Congress and INDIA alliance parties have continued the agitation. "This is not just an issue related to revision of electoral rolls, but a crucial fight for protection of the Constitution, democracy and voters' rights," he said.

Siddaramaiah questioned the appointment process of CEC Kumar. He alleged that the Centre changed the composition of the selection committee for appointment of Election Commissioners, which is a serious issue. "Earlier, the selection committee comprised the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Chief Justice of India. The Centre enacted a law replacing the CJI with a Union Minister as a member of the committee, thereby increasing the dominance of the central government in the selection process," he said.

He said even though Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had raised objections at the time of appointment of Gyanesh Kumar, the appointment was continued. "The appointment process for such an important constitutional institution like the Election Commission should be transparent and should inspire public confidence in its autonomy and impartial functioning. But the central government is trying to use the Election Commission for its political interests," he alleged.

He further alleged that after the BJP won only 240 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and failed to get a majority on its own, and formed a government with support of allies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have started attempts to influence the electoral system. "They are trying to achieve their political interests by undermining the autonomy of the Election Commission," he added.

Siddaramaiah further said removing any eligible voter's name from the electoral roll without valid reason or without following lawful procedure infringes on their right to vote. "Every eligible citizen of the country should get an opportunity to vote. But deletion of voter names on a large scale in the name of SIR is a worrying development. While revising electoral rolls is the responsibility of the Election Commission, it is essential to ensure that eligible voters are not deprived of their right in the process," he said.

"In Karnataka, before SIR there were about 5.54 crore voters, and after revision the number has come down to about 4.55 crore. That is, more than 99 lakh voter names have been reduced. Such a huge reduction in the number of voters needs serious scrutiny. Proper reasons for the removal of voter names should be disclosed. Necessary steps should be taken to ensure no eligible voter is deprived of voting rights," he demanded. He recalled that during the last Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had alleged that about one lakh votes were illegally added in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura assembly constituency.

"There were also allegations of names being deleted from electoral rolls in Rajajinagar. The fight that started at Freedom Park in Bengaluru demanding a comprehensive probe into such irregularities in electoral rolls has now expanded nationwide," he said. Referring to an investigative report published by an English newspaper about the internal functioning of the Election Commission, he said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, working under CEC Gyanesh Kumar, have recorded written objections at least 14 times in the last ten months on various decisions.

"The two commissioners have reportedly objected to new voter registration, addition and deletion of voter names, voter data management and taking certain decisions without bringing them to their notice. That such objections are being raised within an independent constitutional institution like the Election Commission is a very serious matter. Proper answers should be given on whether the decisions of the Commission are being taken transparently and as per rules," he opined. Siddaramaiah alleged that BJP, which had campaigned widely in the name of the Gujarat model in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and used the Pulwama and Balakot incidents for political gain in 2019, has, after failing to get an absolute majority on its own in 2024, started attempts to use the electoral process itself for its political interests.

"BJP is trying to retain power through communalism and electoral malpractices," he alleged. "The Election Commission should function independently without coming under the influence of any political party. Democracy can succeed only when free, fair and transparent elections are held. If people's voting rights are affected, the very basic aspirations of democracy will be weakened. Protecting rights given by the Constitution is the responsibility of every citizen," he said.

He said the fight by Congress and INDIA bloc parties demanding scrapping of SIR and resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar will not stop here. "The agitation will be expanded to district and taluk centres in the state. Continuous fight will be waged for protection of voters' rights and transparency of the electoral system," he said. Siddaramaiah said this fight for protection of democracy and the Constitution has taken the form of the second freedom struggle of the country. He expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political charisma is declining and the BJP will lose power in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

"If the democratic system of the country has to survive, aspirations of the Constitution must be implemented. It is essential to protect the autonomy of the Election Commission, the rights of voters and the transparency of the electoral process," he said. Siddaramaiah called upon everyone to remain vigilant and continue the fight for the protection of the Constitution and democracy. (ANI)