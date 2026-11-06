Gautam Adani, Supriya Sule visit hospital to meet ailing Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Friday morning arrived at Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai to meet NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar. NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, daughter of Pawar senior, also arrived at the hospital to meet her ailing father.

Pawar was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for a respiratory and chest infection. Ths came days later he was admitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on November 2 following complaints of cough and pleuritic chest pain. Supriya Sule had earlier said that he was undergoing medical tests and that all his health parameters were stable.

Earlier on Thursday, NCP leader Praful Patel met NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and enquired about his health. In a post on X, Patel said, "I visited the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai to pay a courtesy call on the esteemed Shri Sharad Pawar Saheb and inquired about his health."

Dr Pratit Samdani at Breach Candy Hospital shared that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar is in a stable condition. Dr Samdani said that Pawar, who was admitted on Wednesday night, is currently undergoing treatment.

Pawar would remain under observation as a precautionary measure. His condition remained stable, and the discomfort had subsided, following which doctors cleared him for discharge. (ANI)