Delhi: Fire breaks out at car showroom near Saket metro; 16 rescued, two injured

With prompt action, approximately 12-15 persons were safely rescued from the top of the building, while four persons were rescued from the backside of the showroom.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 22:37 IST
Delhi: Fire breaks out at car showroom near Saket metro; 16 rescued, two injured
Delhi Police, the Fire Brigade and other emergency services at the incident place (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A fire broke out at a car showroom near Saket Metro in the national capital on Friday afternoon, prompting a swift response from Delhi Police, Fire Brigade and other emergency services. According to Delhi Police, information regarding the fire was received at around 3:45 PM. The showroom falls under the area of PS Mehrauli.

With prompt action, approximately 12-15 persons were safely rescued from the top of the building, while four persons were rescued from the backside of the showroom. Two women sustained minor injuries due to smoke inhalation and were immediately shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Five fire tenders and six ambulances, along with the complete staff of PS Mehrauli, were pressed into service at the spot. The fire has been controlled. No casualties have been reported so far. A total of six vehicles are learnt to have been impacted by the fire, DCP South District said.

Another similar incident happened on August 21 when a minor fire broke out at the 'Salman Khan Gym' located on the first floor of M Block Market in Greater Kailash-I, South Delhi, officials said. Delhi Fire Services were alerted around 10:15 PM following reports of smoke and flames originating from the premises. A short circuit is suspected to have triggered the blaze.

Local police personnel arrived at the scene prior to the fire tenders and safely evacuated all occupants inside the establishment, preventing any injuries. Firefighters arrived shortly after and managed to douse the flames, bringing the situation under complete control. (ANI)

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