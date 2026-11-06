Delhi Police announces financial assistance of up to Rs 25,000 for personnel injured during law and order duties in 2026

Delhi Police has announced financial assistance of Rs 25,000 for personnel who sustained grievous injuries and Rs 15,000 for those who suffered other serious injuries while performing law and order duties during 2026.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 14:42 IST
Delhi Police announces financial assistance of up to Rs 25,000 for personnel injured during law and order duties in 2026
Representaitve image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Delhi Police has announced financial assistance of Rs 25,000 for personnel who sustained grievous injuries and Rs 15,000 for those who suffered other serious injuries while performing law and order duties during 2026. The financial assistance has been approved by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, IPS, in recognition of the dedication and sacrifices of police personnel who sustained injuries while maintaining law and order during various arrangements across the national capital.

As per the approved scheme, personnel who sustained grievous injuries will receive Rs 25,000, while those who suffered other serious injuries will be provided Rs 15,000. The assistance will be extended through the Delhi Police Welfare Society Fund. Additionally, District Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) may forward proposals seeking enhanced financial assistance in deserving special cases.

According to Delhi Police, over 250 police personnel sustained injuries while performing their duties during various law and order arrangements in 2026. Recognising their commitment and dedication, the force has reiterated its resolve to ensure their welfare, care and support. Delhi Police stated that the welfare and well-being of personnel who sustain injuries while performing their duties selflessly have always remained a priority for the force.

In 2023, the 'Ahat Veer Samman Patra' was institutionalised to honour police personnel who sustain injuries or are wounded in the line of duty, particularly while handling riots and protests or apprehending criminals. Delhi Police has consistently undertaken various welfare measures for the well-being of its personnel and their families.

The Welfare Unit continues to make concerted efforts in this direction, focusing on recognising the sacrifices of personnel and extending timely assistance and support to those injured in the line of duty. (ANI)

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