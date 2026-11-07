Andhra Pradesh: Vote counting for MPTC, ZPTC elections begins peacefully in NTR District

The counting of votes for the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) rural local body elections commenced peacefully across NTR district on Saturday morning. The counting centres have been set up at nine places across the district for 16 ZPTC and 276 MPTC seats, with all necessary basic facilities provided.

For smooth conduct of the counting process, 18 counting halls and 281 counting tables have been arranged. Around 1,500 counting supervisors, counting assistants and other supporting staff have been deployed. Three-tier heavy police security under the supervision of 7 DSPs, 37 CIs and 64 SIs has been arranged and deployed at the counting centres.

At the counting centres, CCTV cameras, drinking water, electricity, lighting, alternative power supply and security arrangements have been made. Earlier on Friday, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) accused the TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh of conducting ZPTC and MPTC elections in an undemocratic manner, alleging large-scale misuse of official machinery, intimidation of opposition workers and violation of Supreme Court directives.

Addressing the media in Amaravati, former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy alleged that YSRCP voters, polling agents and party leaders were prevented from participating in the electoral process, while the police and government machinery openly supported the ruling coalition. "Active members of our party were detained at police stations or placed under house arrest on the pretext that they could cause trouble. Meanwhile, ruling party members moved freely, resorted to rigging and vote cycling, drove away YSRCP agents and attacked our supporters. In some places, our cadre were forced out of their villages," he said.

Reddy alleged that despite complaints being lodged with senior officials, no action had been taken. He questioned the police over the detention of YSRCP workers and accused TDP members of attacking party cadres at several places while the police remained silent spectators. Raising questions over the role of the police in ensuring free and fair elections, Reddy added, "How can the Constitution be protected when the police themselves are involved in rigging?"

Polling for the ZPTC and MPTC elections began at 7 PM on Thursday and continued until 5 PM. (ANI)