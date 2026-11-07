Himachal: Jairam Thakur accuses Sukhu Govt of taking credit for 30 year fight over BBMB power rights, demands restoration of 15 units free electricity

Leader of the Opposition in Himachal Pradesh and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Saturday accused the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government of attempting to take political credit for the Supreme Court's recent verdict on Himachal Pradesh's electricity share in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), asserting that the achievement was the outcome of nearly three decades of struggle and efforts by successive state governments. Addressing a press conference at his official residence in Shimla, Thakur said the state had secured its rightful share through sustained legal and political efforts, and the contribution of previous governments should not be overlooked. He questioned Chief Minister Sukhu's claim to credit for the verdict, maintaining that the decision was based on legal arguments and historical facts.

Recalling the history of the dispute, Thakur said former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar had first raised the demand for royalty on Himachal's water resources. Subsequently, the matter reached the Supreme Court in 1996 during the tenure of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. On September 27, 2011, during the Prem Kumar Dhumal government, Himachal's 7.19 per cent electricity share was secured. He said the BJP government led by him had, on January 4, 2018, decided in a Cabinet meeting to pursue discussions on the restoration of differential energy. The legal proceedings continued thereafter, ultimately paving the way for a resolution with the intervention of the Central Government and the Attorney General of India.

According to Thakur, following the adjustment of capital liabilities, Himachal Pradesh will receive 11,973 million units of electricity over the next 20 years. This includes approximately 598 million units annually during the six winter months. "Who should get the credit for this decision? This is the outcome of a 30-year-long struggle involving successive governments. The Chief Minister should explain what his personal contribution to this achievement has been," Thakur said.

Turning to the issue of electricity tariffs, the Leader of Opposition demanded that the Sukhu government restore the 125-unit free electricity scheme, which was discontinued by the present government. He also questioned the Congress over its pre-election promise of providing 300 units of free electricity to consumers. "The Congress had promised 300 units of free electricity before the elections. What has happened to that guarantee? The government must fulfil its commitment to the people," he said.

Thakur also raised concerns over increasing electricity charges, additional cess and the financial burden on industries, demanding that the government clarify its policy on providing affordable power to consumers and protecting industrial interests. Attacking the state government's financial management, he alleged that employees were still awaiting their dearness allowance (DA), arrears and reimbursement of medical bills, while the government continued to borrow money. He claimed that despite making several announcements, the government had failed to provide meaningful relief to the people.

Taking a political dig at the Congress government, Thakur said that making unfulfilled promises and taking credit for the efforts of others would not help the ruling party retain public confidence. "The Congress government will not be repeated; it will be defeated in the next elections," he asserted.

Thakur further said that if the BJP returned to power in Himachal Pradesh, decisions taken by the present government would be reviewed. (ANI)