Himachal: Jairam Thakur accuses Sukhu Govt of taking credit for 30 year fight over BBMB power rights, demands restoration of 15 units free electricity

Leader of the Opposition in Himachal Pradesh and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Saturday accused the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government of attempting to take political credit for the Supreme Court's recent verdict on Himachal Pradesh's electricity share in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), asserting that the achievement was the outcome of nearly three decades of struggle and efforts by successive state governments.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 15:09 IST
Himachal: Jairam Thakur accuses Sukhu Govt of taking credit for 30 year fight over BBMB power rights, demands restoration of 15 units free electricity
Leader of the Opposition in Himachal Pradesh and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of the Opposition in Himachal Pradesh and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Saturday accused the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government of attempting to take political credit for the Supreme Court's recent verdict on Himachal Pradesh's electricity share in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), asserting that the achievement was the outcome of nearly three decades of struggle and efforts by successive state governments. Addressing a press conference at his official residence in Shimla, Thakur said the state had secured its rightful share through sustained legal and political efforts, and the contribution of previous governments should not be overlooked. He questioned Chief Minister Sukhu's claim to credit for the verdict, maintaining that the decision was based on legal arguments and historical facts.

Recalling the history of the dispute, Thakur said former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar had first raised the demand for royalty on Himachal's water resources. Subsequently, the matter reached the Supreme Court in 1996 during the tenure of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. On September 27, 2011, during the Prem Kumar Dhumal government, Himachal's 7.19 per cent electricity share was secured. He said the BJP government led by him had, on January 4, 2018, decided in a Cabinet meeting to pursue discussions on the restoration of differential energy. The legal proceedings continued thereafter, ultimately paving the way for a resolution with the intervention of the Central Government and the Attorney General of India.

According to Thakur, following the adjustment of capital liabilities, Himachal Pradesh will receive 11,973 million units of electricity over the next 20 years. This includes approximately 598 million units annually during the six winter months. "Who should get the credit for this decision? This is the outcome of a 30-year-long struggle involving successive governments. The Chief Minister should explain what his personal contribution to this achievement has been," Thakur said.

Turning to the issue of electricity tariffs, the Leader of Opposition demanded that the Sukhu government restore the 125-unit free electricity scheme, which was discontinued by the present government. He also questioned the Congress over its pre-election promise of providing 300 units of free electricity to consumers. "The Congress had promised 300 units of free electricity before the elections. What has happened to that guarantee? The government must fulfil its commitment to the people," he said.

Thakur also raised concerns over increasing electricity charges, additional cess and the financial burden on industries, demanding that the government clarify its policy on providing affordable power to consumers and protecting industrial interests. Attacking the state government's financial management, he alleged that employees were still awaiting their dearness allowance (DA), arrears and reimbursement of medical bills, while the government continued to borrow money. He claimed that despite making several announcements, the government had failed to provide meaningful relief to the people.

Taking a political dig at the Congress government, Thakur said that making unfulfilled promises and taking credit for the efforts of others would not help the ruling party retain public confidence. "The Congress government will not be repeated; it will be defeated in the next elections," he asserted.

Thakur further said that if the BJP returned to power in Himachal Pradesh, decisions taken by the present government would be reviewed. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New Support

Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New ...

Marshall Islands
2
90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns 

90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns...

Turkey
3
Net-zero commitments remained largely intact in 2026, researchers say

Net-zero commitments remained largely intact in 2026, researchers say

Global
4
Golf-LIV Golf's last-ditch financing plan collapses, leaving scant assets in wind-down

Golf-LIV Golf's last-ditch financing plan collapses, leaving scant assets in...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa's Growth Powerhouse? Ethiopia Faces a $608 Billion Challenge to Secure Its Economic Future

Can Asia-Pacific Close Its Tax Gap? IMF Outlines Reforms to Boost Revenue and Protect Families

Nepal's Tax System Faces Major Overhaul as IMF Calls for Smarter Revenue Policies and Reforms

Population Thresholds Under Scrutiny as World Bank Study Seeks Stability for Small Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026