Karnataka Cabinet approves Rs 20,000 crore for road infrastructure development across state

According to the proposal, Rs 5,000 crore will be allocated for state highway development, Rs 6,000 crore for road, bridge and building works, Rs 3,000 crore for road improvement works and Rs 6,000 crore for improving connectivity between district and taluk headquarters.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 22:53 IST
Karnataka Cabinet approves Rs 20,000 crore for road infrastructure development across state
Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Karnataka Cabinet has approved an investment of Rs 20,000 crore for road infrastructure development across the state, the state Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Eshwar Khandre said on Thursday. Speaking to reporters, Khandre said the funds would be allocated to the Public Works Department for developing district roads, state highways and roads connecting taluk headquarters.

"Cabinet has decided to allocate Rs 20,000 crore for the Public Works Department to develop district roads, state highway roads and taluka-to-taluka roads. This is a very big decision taken by the State Govt. We have also taken so many other developmental decisions in the cabinet," he said. According to the proposal, Rs 5,000 crore will be allocated for state highway development, Rs 6,000 crore for road, bridge and building works, Rs 3,000 crore for road improvement works and Rs 6,000 crore for improving connectivity between district and taluk headquarters.

The investment is aimed at improving connectivity across Karnataka, facilitating daily commutes, helping farmers transport their produce to markets and enabling businesses to move goods more efficiently. On the Bengaluru Turf Club land lease renewal proposal, Khandre said a 30-year lease had been granted for four acres and that the club would have to vacate the remaining land.

"I don't remember the lease amount, but the lease has been given for 30 years for 4 acres. They have to vacate the other land. They have sought some time," he said. The Minister also stated that local body elections in Karnataka would be conducted through ballot papers.. (ANI)

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