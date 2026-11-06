BJP alleges misuse of disaster relief funds, demands white paper from Himachal government on expenditure

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday alleged the Congress-led state government of Himachal Pradesh of large-scale irregularities in the utilisation of funds received from the Centre for disaster relief and reconstruction. BJP State Media In-charge spokesperson and MLA Randhir Sharma demanded that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu issue a comprehensive white paper detailing the receipt and expenditure of thousands of crores of rupees provided by the Central Government.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Sharma alleged that funds sanctioned in the name of disaster-affected people were being misused and demanded an impartial investigation into the alleged irregularities. He sought complete details of the assistance received under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF), National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA), along with department-wise allocations, constituency-wise expenditure and payments made to contractors.

Sharma said that a reconstruction package worth Rs 2,006.40 crore had been approved under the PDNA framework, of which the Central Government's share was Rs 1,504.80 crore. He further claimed that Rs 1,053.36 crore had been released in July and December 2025. Despite receiving substantial financial assistance from the Centre, the state government continues to accuse the Central Government of neglecting Himachal Pradesh. The Chief Minister should first explain how the money received for disaster relief and reconstruction has been utilised," Sharma said.

He alleged that funds sanctioned for restoring disaster-damaged roads, bridges and drinking water schemes were being diverted to works outside the approved framework. He also accused the government of discriminating against constituencies represented by BJP MLAs while allegedly favouring areas represented by Congress legislators and ministers. Raising questions over the tendering system in the Public Works Department, the BJP MLA sought an investigation into the reported increase in the offline tender limit from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. He alleged that larger projects were being divided into smaller contracts to avoid competitive tendering.

He also demanded an impartial probe into allegations of payments being released without the corresponding execution of work. "Disaster relief funds belong to the people affected by natural calamities and should not become a source of political patronage or financial irregularities," Sharma said.

Demanding transparency, he asked the state government to publish a white paper specifying the total assistance received from the Centre, dates of release, department-wise allocations, constituency-wise expenditure, details of contractors, works executed and payments made. "If the government has nothing to hide, it should make every rupee of disaster relief expenditure public," he said.

Targeting Chief Minister Sukhu over his recent visits to different Assembly constituencies and announcements worth crores of rupees, Sharma termed the exercise political drama ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. "For nearly three years, the Chief Minister had no time for the people of Himachal Pradesh. Now, as elections approach, he has suddenly started visiting constituencies and making grand announcements. Last-minute generosity cannot save a government that has lost public confidence," Sharma said.

He questioned the financial credibility of these announcements, alleging that the government lacked adequate funds even for essential services such as road repairs, replacement of worn-out HRTC bus tyres, maintenance of PWD machinery and timely release of MLA development funds. "If the government cannot provide funds for basic public services, where will the money for these multi-crore announcements come from? The Chief Minister must explain the budgetary provisions behind his promises," he asked.

Sharma said the BJP had no objection to the Chief Minister wearing traditional attire, participating in local dances or sharing meals with residents during his visits. However, he alleged that such activities were being used to divert public attention from the government's failures. Reacting to the Supreme Court's reported decision in the long-pending Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) matter, Sharma welcomed the development, saying the BJP supported every step that strengthened Himachal Pradesh's legitimate rights over electricity and financial benefits, including its 7.19 per cent share.

However, he objected to the Chief Minister claiming exclusive credit for the outcome. "The BBMB matter has been before the Supreme Court since 1996. Successive governments, irrespective of their political affiliations, have pursued Himachal Pradesh's legitimate interests. This outcome is the result of collective efforts spanning several decades and cannot be attributed to one Chief Minister or one government," he said.

Recalling the contribution of former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar, Sharma said the BJP government had played an important role in securing 12 per cent free power for Himachal Pradesh from hydroelectric projects. He maintained that the BJP had consistently fought for the state's rightful share in its natural resources and would continue to safeguard its interests.

Referring to the Kishau Dam project, Sharma also accused the Congress government of claiming credit for developments resulting from the efforts of successive governments. He said the detailed implications of the latest Supreme Court verdict should be assessed after examining the complete judgment.

Sharma also criticised the state government's reported proposal to hand over the historic Peterhof property in Shimla under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Questioning the reported decision to discontinue bookings after November 25 and allow a private operator to redevelop the property, he said Peterhof was a valuable public asset and the government must explain the rationale behind the move.

"Peterhof is a historically significant public property of Himachal Pradesh. The government must explain why a functioning asset is being considered for private redevelopment," he said. He also expressed concern over reports that other Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) hotels and restaurants could be transferred to private operators, demanding transparency in all such decisions.

The BJP MLA also questioned the implementation of the Congress government's election guarantees, including the promised monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to women, 300 units of free electricity and employment commitments. He alleged that more than 2,200 institutions established during the previous BJP government had been closed or de-notified, adversely affecting public services.

Sharma said the government must answer questions relating to unfulfilled election promises, disaster relief expenditure, development funds and the state's deteriorating financial position. Reiterating the BJP's demand for accountability, he said the party would continue to raise these issues before the people and seek an impartial investigation into alleged financial irregularities.

"Political drama cannot replace governance. Last-minute announcements and generosity cannot erase years of unfulfilled promises. The people of Himachal Pradesh deserve a complete account of the government's actions," Sharma said. (ANI)