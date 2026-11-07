Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari performs Lakshmi, Durga aarti, extends Diwali wishes

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Saturday performed the aarti of Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Durga in Jaipur and extended Diwali greetings to people across the state, saying the city was beautifully decorated for the festival. Speaking to the reporters during the celebrations, Diya Kumari appreciated the festive lighting and decorations across the city and said shopping had also been good. She thanked traders for organising the aarti ceremony and participating in the festivities.

“... I performed the aarti of Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Durga. My Diwali wishes to everyone in the state... The city looks beautiful with festive lighting and decorations, and shopping has been excellent. I thank all the traders for organising this grand aarti ceremony and actively participating in the celebrations... The Ram Setu model displayed here is particularly beautiful... We are proud of our historic, UNESCO World Heritage city...” she said. Meanwhile, Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore celebrated Choti Diwali with party office-bearers and workers at the BJP headquarters in Jaipur, calling for every citizen to become strong and self-reliant and contribute to the vision of a developed India.

Rathore said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working to ensure economic prosperity for citizens, promote cultural nationalism and make India a global leader. He also highlighted the efforts of the Rajasthan government to empower people in the state. “...may every individual become strong and self-reliant, contributing to a developed India—a vision where everyone prioritises the nation in all their endeavours, helping to build a truly developed India. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working tirelessly to ensure that every citizen attains economic prosperity, to foster cultural nationalism, to drive national progress, and to see India emerge as a global leader. Similarly, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan is also making dedicated efforts to empower the people of the state and ensure they have access to all necessary facilities...” he said. (ANI)