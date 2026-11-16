Uttarakhand CM Dhami launches second phase of Census-2027, inaugurates renovated Purnagiri Temple

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday launched the second phase of Census-2027 in the state by filling out his own form for the self-enumeration process.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 19:02 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami launches second phase of Census-2027, inaugurates renovated Purnagiri Temple
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday launched the second phase of Census-2027 in the state by filling out his own form for the self-enumeration process. Speaking on the occasion, CM Dhami urged citizens, particularly the youth, to actively participate in the exercise and assist elderly family members in completing the required details.

"The second phase of the census begins today. I urge everyone to participate in the processes involved in the second phase of the census. I especially encourage the youth to take part—not only by providing their own information but also by assisting the older members and elders in their families," Dhami said. "Please help your family members and others in the community complete the required formalities, such as providing details related to your family and birth. I wish everyone the very best," he added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also inaugurated and offered prayers at the newly renovated Purnagiri Temple. Speaking about Dhari Devi, CM Dhami highlighted the spiritual significance of the shrine and noted that measures are underway to resolve parking issues caused by heavy pilgrim footfall.

"Regarding Dhari Devi—as the Mother Goddess is the protector of our entire state and the site is a place of great spiritual significance—we are always blessed by her grace and protection. Furthermore, a large number of pilgrims from across the country visit to seek her blessings, resulting in significant footfall," the Chief Minister said. "Consequently, parking has long been a major challenge there. Steps have now been taken to address this issue; a parking facility is being constructed, which will make it easier for visitors to park their vehicles and offer their prayers—ensuring a more convenient experience for everyone," he added. (ANI)

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