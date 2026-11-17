Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam said that there has been no attempt to shield anyone amid the investigation into the aircraft crash that killed former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar, who served as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, died on January 28 this year after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district.

As the controversy surrounding his death reignited, Yogesh Kadam on Monday said that the government will take strict action against those found guilty. He said, "Our position is clear. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also consistently maintained that Ajit Dada (Ajit Pawar) has been a close friend of his. This is a massive loss for our state. Those found guilty must face the strictest possible action; there is no attempt to shield anyone. We can only take further steps once the report is submitted. The Home Minister himself has intervened to ensure the report is delivered as soon as possible."

While Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday unveiled a bust of Ajit Pawar at the Zilla Parishad office premises in Pune, NCP(SCP) leader Rohit Pawar demanded that the investigation into the aircraft crash be handed over from the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Addressing a press conference, Rohit Pawar appealed to CM Devendra Fadnavis to order a CBI probe into VK Singh and his company VSR, alleging that the company was close to some people associated with Fadnavis.

"Devendra Fadnavis is a friend of Ajit dada—he has stated this himself on many occasions. However, looking at it from another perspective, he also shares a very close relationship with VK Singh. This bond is evident from the fact that, just two days after the Maharashtra elections—shortly before the results were to be announced—he took a private aircraft to Jaipur for a brief, one-and-a-half-hour visit; we have already provided proof of this. He also attended Rohit Singh’s wedding. Their relationship is clearly very close," Rohit Pawar said. Meanwhile, CM Fadnavis has requested the Centre to expedite the probe into the plane crash. (ANI)