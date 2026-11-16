Ramoji Rao was pride of Telugu community, inspiration for generations: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that media baron Ramoji Rao was the pride of the Telugu community and an inspiration for generations to come, announcing that the state government has decided to celebrate his birth anniversary as a State Festival every year.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 21:00 IST
Ramoji Rao was pride of Telugu community, inspiration for generations: CM Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (Photo/@AndhraPradeshCM X). Image Credit: ANI
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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that media baron Ramoji Rao was the pride of the Telugu community and an inspiration for generations to come, announcing that the state government has decided to celebrate his birth anniversary as a State Festival every year. Recognising Ramoji Rao's immense contributions to society and Andhra Pradesh, CM Naidu said: "He established several prestigious institutions, including Eenadu, ETV and Margadarsi, while upholding the values of discipline, commitment, credibility and social responsibility."

Highlighting his contributions to journalism, the Chief Minister said, "Ramoji Rao believed in people-centric journalism and used his pen as a powerful weapon to fight for the people. Recalling Ramoji Rao's contribution to Amaravati, Naidu said that he had suggested the name for Andhra Pradesh's capital after conducting an in-depth study. He also noted that the Eenadu Group contributed Rs 10 crore towards Amaravati's development and another Rs 10 crore during the COVID-19 pandemic." Naidu further recalled that Ramoji Rao faced several challenges but never compromised on his principles or bowed down to pressure.

Describing him as the pride of the Telugu people, the Chief Minister said that the institutions established by Ramoji Rao would remain valuable assets for generations to come. Naidu also said that the participation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the birth anniversary celebrations of Ramoji Rao was a great honour and a tribute to the legendary media personality.

Rao passed away on June 8, 2024. Rao's legacy is vast, encompassing numerous successful business ventures and media productions. Under his leadership, Eenadu became a major force in Telugu media. His other business ventures include the film production house Usha Kiran Movies, the film distribution company Mayuri Film Distributors, the financial services firm Margadarsi Chit Fund, and the hotel chain Dolphin Group of Hotels. He was also the head of the ETV Network of television channels.

In 2016, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, from then-President Pranab Mukherjee. (ANI)

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