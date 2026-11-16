"UP election results came out exactly as he had predicted": Amit Shah recalls Ramoji Rao's political insight; praises India's economic growth

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday praised India's rapid economic growth and political stability under Prime Minister Narendra Modi while paying tribute to late media pioneer Ramoji Rao at the Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 ceremony. Addressing the media during the Ramoji Excellence Awards Ceremony, Shah transitioned to his personal association with Ramoji Rao and recalled the late founder's exceptional political judgement and deep engagement with national electoral trends.

"When I met Ramoji Rao ji as party president, he asked detailed questions about the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Despite not speaking Hindi, his ground assessment of UP was so accurate that the election results turned out exactly as he had predicted," Shah said. Centring his address on the nation’s political stability and economic momentum over the past decade, Shah pointed to robust growth amid global headwinds, highlighting recent upward revisions by international ratings agencies and manufacturing milestones.

He said, "Under PM Modi's leadership, India's economic growth is advancing rapidly, creating vast opportunities in every sector. Amid prolonged global conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine and US-Iran wars, while growth forecasts for other nations are being downgraded, Moody's has just raised India's growth projection from 6.5% to 7%. In 2025-26, India's exports reached $863 billion, and we are confident of achieving our $1 trillion target for 2027-28. India has also become the world's second-largest steel producer, producing more steel today than the US and Japan combined." Expanding on the structural shifts in national administration, the Home Minister asserted, "The country is moving forward under the illustrious leadership of PM Modi. In these 13 years, after a long time, the nation has witnessed stability, continuity, and decisive leadership. Under Modi ji's governance, the earlier talk of 'policy paralysis' has been replaced by the 'politics of performance' and policy-based development. Major challenges facing the nation, such as the abrogation of Article 370, ending the five-decade-old problem of Naxalism, driving economic growth, and ensuring national security, have all seen remarkable work."

Echoing these sentiments, Ramoji Group Chairman and Managing Director Ch Kiron spoke on the moral and institutional framework established by the late founder, emphasising that commercial enterprise was always anchored to public welfare. "Shri Ramoji Rao firmly believed that enterprise and ethics must go hand in hand. For him, creating wealth was never merely a business activity; it was an opportunity to create employment, empower people, and contribute to nation-building, "Ch Kiron said.

Kiron further noted that Rao remained a steadfast defender of democratic principles and citizen advocacy, adding, "He stood for democratic values, championed people's causes, and believed that every individual has a role in building a better society." He further linked these enduring ideals directly to the mission of the annual honours, defining the ultimate benchmark for achievement, emphasising that these awards are our humble tribute to his extraordinary vision and enduring legacy.

"Above all, he believed that true excellence is not measured merely by personal success, but by the positive difference we make in the lives of others. That belief is the very foundation of the Ramoji Excellence Awards. These awards are our humble tribute to his extraordinary vision and enduring legacy. It is our aspiration to present these national awards in a different state each year." The Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, were held on the birth anniversary of Media baron and business tycoon Ramoji Rao, who passed away at the age of 87 and has left behind a lasting legacy of enterprise and dedication. Known as an entrepreneur with a Midas touch, Rao's innovative spirit allowed him to build the monumental Ramoji Group, which provides direct employment to nearly 25,000 people, apart from providing indirect economic benefits for many others.

Born on November 16, 1936, into an agricultural family in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, Rao's journey from humble beginnings to monumental success began in 1962 with the launch of Margadarsi Chitfunds. Rao's media ventures expanded to television and radio with the launch of ETV Network in 1995, encompassing seven Telugu channels, and EFM - Eenadu FM Radio station. He ventured into digital media with ETV Bharat, a comprehensive national digital news platform offering news in 12 regional languages and English, covering 29 states.

His most ambitious project, Ramoji Film City, holds the Guinness World Record as the world's largest film studio complex, providing comprehensive services to filmmakers and emerging as a premier tourist destination. (ANI)