The first Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) Conference commenced at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday, bringing together presiding officers, women MPs and public representatives from Commonwealth countries, including India, to deliberate on women's leadership, digital safety, mentorship and their role in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will address the inaugural session on November 17. Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Gurupadagouda Sanganagouda Patil and Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP), India Region Chairperson and MP D Purandeswari will also be present on the occasion.

Several other dignitaries, including Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Saleem Ahmed, Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Umashree and Karnataka Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Mankal Vaidya, are also being felicitated during the conference. Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Saleem Ahmed said the two-day conference marks a significant milestone in addressing issues concerning women, with a particular focus on women's empowerment.

"The women's conference is being held in Karnataka for the first time. Delegates have started arriving, and the Speaker, Chief Minister and several dignitaries are expected to attend. Discussions will focus on women's issues and empowerment. The two-day session will mark an important milestone in addressing issues concerning women," he said. BJP MLA Maithili Thakur also expressed enthusiasm over the conference, highlighting the participation of women legislators from different states.

"This event is being held in Karnataka for the first time, with women MLAs from various states in attendance. Today, many people will come together at this conclave to share their ideas. This is my first experience of such an event, and I am very excited about it." Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru to participate in the conference.

The conference will bring together presiding officers, women parliamentarians, members of Parliament and various state legislatures, along with special guests from across Commonwealth nations. The Karnataka Government and the Karnataka Legislature are playing a key role in organising the event. Discussions during the conference will focus on women's leadership, ensuring effective participation of women in legislative bodies, and capacity building for newly elected women representatives.

According to a press release issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Sunday, the theme of the two-day Conference is ‘Strong Foundations, Stronger Voices: Inclusive Cyberspace and Mentorship Pathways for New Women Legislators’. Two Plenary Sessions will be held during the Conference. The first, on ‘Empowering Women Digitally: Safe Cyberspace, Smart Choices’, will take place on November 17 and focus on enabling women to engage safely and effectively in the digital space.

The second, on ‘Capacity Building and Mentorship for Women Legislators’, will be held on 18 November 2026 and explore pathways for strengthening legislative capabilities and supporting women legislators, particularly those newly entering legislative institutions. In a special initiative complementing the broader deliberations, UN Women India will organise a side event on menopause on 17 November 2026, the release said. Women's safety in the digital age will be a major theme of the event. Sessions will cover tackling challenges like cyberstalking, online harassment, deepfakes, and financial fraud, alongside creating a safer online space for women.

The conference will also explore mentorship programs among women MPs and lawmakers, training in parliamentary procedures, and ways to boost legislative efficiency. Special emphasis will be placed on encouraging women's leadership and their role in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. (ANI)