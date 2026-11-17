Ten Indian start-ups will take the stage in Bengaluru this week, each hoping to turn a seven-minute pitch into a foothold in the United Arab Emirates. According to a press release, the Final Pitch Event of the UAE-India Start-up Series 2.0 runs on 17 and 18 November, after a field of more than 11,000 applicants was whittled down to just ten.

The shortlist offers a snapshot of where Indian innovation is heading. Onsite brings AI to construction management, Pointo gives electric vehicle batteries a longer working life, and CYRAN AI catches defects in aerospace parts before they ship, said the release. KoinX takes the pain out of crypto tax, Nawgati tracks fuel stations in real time, and SustVest puts rooftop solar within reach of businesses. Econovus makes wood-free export packaging, Flo Mobility builds robots for construction sites, XYMA Analytics designs sensors that survive extreme industrial heat, and Forthcode helps airlines sell more on board.

Each founder gets three minutes to pitch and four to face questions. The days before are spent in one-on-one meetings with UAE and Indian investors and mentorship sessions. The winners will be named on the evening of 18 November, alongside the release of the Top 50 Investment Dossier, which profiles 50 of India’s most cutting-edge emerging companies for investors in the UAE and India, the release said. Some finalists are already halfway there. Onsite has 59 customers in the UAE, Flo Mobility's robots work on ALEC sites, and XYMA Analytics' sensors are in use at Emirates Steel. Others arrive with serious scale behind them. Pointo has deployed more than 23,000 batteries, and KoinX has processed upwards of 700 million crypto transactions across more than 100 countries.

As per the release, Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, announced its support for the Series in June, offering selected start-ups a pathway to Abu Dhabi. According to Hub71’s June announcement, three start-ups will be shortlisted for its Access Programme, and one will be onboarded. That start-up will receive tailored mentorship, investor introductions, regulatory support, and access to Hub71’s corporate and government partners. It will also receive AED 250,000 in in-kind incentives and AED 250,000 in cash through a SAFE note. Further start-ups will join Hub71’s Immersion Programme, which includes a week of curated sessions in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)