By Pramod Chaturvedi BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has recalled the historic six-day padayatra undertaken from Vikarabad to Quthbullapur in November 2011, describing it as an inspiring chapter in the collective struggle for a separate Telangana state.

In a social media post, KTR recalled that the padayatra was undertaken in response to a call given by BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), who led the political movement for Telangana statehood. He said the march, held from November 16 to 21, 2011, continued to remain a cherished memory of the statehood struggle. The padayatra began at Vikarabad and passed through Nawabpet, Shankarpally, Patancheru, Serilingampally, Kukatpally and Balanagar Circle before culminating at Quthbullapur. Covering several important localities in the western parts of the Hyderabad region, the six-day march aimed to strengthen the Telangana sentiment and connect with people at the grassroots level.

Recalling the overwhelming response to the march, KTR said it received inspiring support from all sections of society. His message highlighted how people from different walks of life rallied behind the demand for a separate state, making the journey a memorable experience in the history of the movement. The November 2011 mobilisation came at a crucial juncture in the Telangana agitation. The movement had gained fresh momentum following KCR’s indefinite fast in November 2009, which prompted the Centre to announce the process for Telangana statehood. However, subsequent political uncertainty and delays in fulfilling the demand led to renewed protests and mass mobilisation across the region.

Programmes such as the Million March in Hyderabad in March 2011 and the 42-day Sakala Janula Samme general strike between September and October 2011 reflected the intensity of the public demand. The November padayatra was another effort to sustain that momentum through direct interaction and mobilisation among people. The relentless political struggle, public protests and collective participation eventually culminated in the formation of Telangana as India’s 29th state on June 2, 2014, following Parliament’s passage of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

By recalling the 2011 padayatra on its 15th anniversary, KTR sought to underline the importance of the collective efforts and sacrifices that shaped the Telangana statehood movement. His concluding slogan, "Jai Telangana", reflected the enduring emotional connection associated with the historic struggle. (ANI)