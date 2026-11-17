The World Health Organization has validated Eritrea's elimination of trachoma as a public health problem, recognising the outcome of two decades of sustained effort. Eritrea becomes the 11th country in WHO's African Region and the 34th worldwide to achieve this milestone. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated the government and people, describing the achievement as a victory for affected communities and evidence of what lasting national commitment can deliver.

Many people in Eritrea live in remote rural communities where access to healthcare, clean water and sanitation can be limited. These conditions can facilitate trachoma transmission, making services and prevention measures in hard-to-reach areas an important part of the national response. The country's programme brought together treatment, sanitation improvements and community participation to address the disease in places where interventions were needed.

Baseline surveys conducted across different parts of Eritrea between 2006 and 2020 helped establish where action was required. The country surveyed all 58 sub-zobas, its second-level administrative areas, and expanded interventions wherever trachoma was endemic. Health workers used digital tools to collect data and map affected communities, helping direct resources to populations that could otherwise be difficult to reach.

Treatment and prevention reached affected communities

Eritrea progressively introduced WHO's recommended SAFE strategy, which combines surgery for trachomatous trichiasis with antibiotics to clear infection. Facial cleanliness to reduce transmission and environmental improvements, particularly better access to water and sanitation, complete the approach. The antibiotics distributed were predominantly oral azithromycin, donated by Pfizer Inc. through the International Trachoma Initiative.

Community leadership helped sustain the national effort

A community-led approach to sanitation helped Eritrea achieve substantial public health gains with limited external funding. Dr Mary Stephen, WHO Representative to Eritrea, credited the achievement to national leadership and ownership, supported by cooperation among communities, the Ministry of Health, the Fred Hollows Foundation, development partners and health workers. She said the success belonged first to Eritrea's people, recognising the local commitment behind the country's progress.

Dr Mohamed Janabi described the milestone as an example of the results possible through sustained political commitment, community leadership and strong partnerships. He said Eritrea's achievement offered encouragement to other African countries working to eliminate trachoma as a public health problem. His message connected the country's progress with the wider effort to reduce suffering from neglected tropical diseases and protect communities through collective action.

Surveillance will continue to protect the gains

Eritrea has established systems to identify and manage new trichiasis cases, keeping care available for people who need it following validation. Continued surveillance will support efforts to sustain elimination as a public health problem and monitor the situation beyond this milestone. WHO has committed to working closely with the government and partners to protect the progress achieved through years of national and community effort.