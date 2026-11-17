Satish Salian, father of Disha Salian, on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over the progress of the investigation into his daughter’s death, alleging that authorities had failed to provide results despite a two-month deadline in the case. Speaking to ANI, he also questioned the circumstances surrounding the handover of his daughter’s body, alleging that it had been handed over to someone else using his name.

“I am not satisfied because two months have already passed; they had a two-month deadline to provide the results in this case. But they haven’t provided anything yet. Handing over the body to someone else by using my name, how can that happen? This shouldn’t be happening; it is a grave mistake on their part,” the father said. Recalling the timeline of the post-mortem, Satish Salian said he received the body at 6 PM after it was handed over for the procedure at 2:30 PM on the 11th. He questioned what happened during those intervening hours.

“I was given the body on the 11th, at 2:30 PM. It was handed over for the post-mortem at 2:30 PM, and I received it back at 6:00 PM. What were they doing all that time?” he added. Disha Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, in Mumbai. Her death had initially been recorded as an Accidental Death Report (ADR). She died days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose death also triggered a high-profile investigation and public controversy.

The Bombay High Court directed the CBI to register a formal First Information Report (FIR) and launch a fresh probe. Earlier, advocate Nilesh Ojha on Monday (November 2) stated that an application seeking a court-monitored investigation has been registered by the CBI Court, with the matter scheduled for a hearing on November 18. Speaking to ANI, Ojha claimed that despite years having passed since the incident, statements of crucial witnesses were not recorded within the stipulated timeframe, prompting the move to seek judicial oversight under established Supreme Court precedents.

He also announced plans for a public gathering demanding a comprehensive investigation. Ojha said letters had been sent to Members of Parliament across the country, urging them to support the cause. "We are turning this into a mass movement. Regarding the case of Disha Salian: we will gather at Azad Maidan on November 19 at 4:00 pm. We have sent letters to every Member of Parliament in the country. We invite all of you to join us. As representatives of the nation, please stand with us—use your influence to push for a CBI investigation," he pleaded. (ANI)