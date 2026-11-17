UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih joined government representatives in Vienna to discuss a proposal to establish a return hub in Rwanda. Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands outlined the proposal during the meeting, which included representatives of the Rwandan government. The discussions addressed how the proposed arrangements would relate to asylum procedures, legal obligations and international cooperation on refugee protection.

The five European Union countries described a hub for people found not to need international protection following a full and fair asylum procedure in one of those states. Salih's interventions focused on preserving the integrity of asylum systems, respecting international refugee and human rights law, and reinforcing shared responsibility. His remarks linked the handling of individual asylum decisions with the wider need to maintain credible systems and support refugee protection.

UNHCR agreed to make its good offices available to advise on upholding legal standards in any proposed arrangements or process. Salih acknowledged the complexity of the issues and stressed the importance of continued dialogue guided by the agency's mandate. He said UNHCR would remain constructively engaged in efforts to protect refugees and preserve confidence in asylum systems.

Fair procedures and humane returns underpin public trust

Salih stressed that asylum procedures must be fair, efficient and credible so that protection decisions command public confidence. He paired that message with the need for prompt and humane return arrangements for people who have no legal right to remain in the five countries. Both elements, he said, are essential to maintaining public trust and support for asylum systems in Europe and around the world.

Legal safeguards must guide any proposed arrangements

The High Commissioner noted the five countries' commitment that any arrangements must comply with European Union and international law, including international human rights law. UNHCR's offer of advice is intended to help ensure those standards are upheld as the proposal and any associated processes are developed. Respect for international refugee and human rights law remains a central principle guiding the agency's engagement in these discussions.

Shared responsibility extends beyond return arrangements

Salih called for continued international responsibility-sharing, including sustained funding for refugees and the countries that host them. He stressed the importance of expanding opportunities for resettlement, education, family reunification and labour mobility in the five participating countries and across Europe. These commitments formed part of his wider message that cooperation must strengthen refugee protection and support the countries and communities carrying responsibility for hosting displaced people.