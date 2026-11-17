Karnataka Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah and Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan met with the Congress party’s central leadership at 10 Janpath in New Delhi, holding high-level consultations amid ongoing organisational reviews and state-level political developments. The meeting comes amid the organisational planning and coalition reviews ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' said the party's top leadership would finalise the roadmap for the alliance during formal deliberations. "We have the first meeting of the alliance tomorrow. Today there's a preparatory meeting and a review, since the elections are coming up. The party's National President and the top leadership will discuss it and figure out how we should take the alliance forward. I can't confirm these seat numbers on my own because our top leadership must have discussed it among themselves or provided a list. Yes, inputs were requested from all of us, including the state leaders," Aradhana Mishra told ANI.

Mishra also noted that the results for the INDIA alliance in 2027 will be even better than in 2024. "If you look at Owaisi ji's vote percentage in UP, it's below 0.5%. Many alliances have been made, and in politics, this kind of alliance happens before elections. In 2024, we saw how powerful, strong, and acceptable the INDIA alliance is. I think that the results for the INDIA alliance in 2027 will be even better than in 2024," Mishra stated.

On Monday, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with senior Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders at 10, Rajaji Marg, in the national capital to discuss the party's preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections in the state. Following the meeting, Kharge said the discussions focused on the political situation in Uttar Pradesh and the upcoming Assembly elections, asserting that the polls would set a new direction for the country's politics.

In a post on X, the Congress president said people in Uttar Pradesh were looking for change and wanted social justice, equal opportunities and stronger protection of the rights of marginalised sections. "Today, I held an in-depth discussion with senior leaders of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee regarding the state's political situation and the upcoming assembly elections. The forthcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh will set a new direction for the nation's politics. The people of the state are looking toward change and wish to see social justice, equal opportunity, and the rights of marginalised sections strengthened," he wrote.

Expressing confidence in the party's prospects, Kharge said the Congress, in collaboration with the INDIA alliance, would present a strong alternative to the people of Uttar Pradesh. "I am fully confident that the Congress party, in collaboration with the INDIA alliance, will present a strong alternative to the people of Uttar Pradesh," Kharge added.

Earlier, on Friday, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi chaired a virtual meeting with the party's general secretaries, state presidents and observers to discuss its future strategy, grassroots movements and upcoming protests. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal informed the media that the meeting focused on strengthening the party's organisational activities and chalking out future strategies. (ANI)