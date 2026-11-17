The International Labour Organization has expanded its human rights due diligence training in Thailand's automotive and electronics sectors, responding to workers' organizations seeking a stronger role in responsible business practices. The programme helps trade union and worker representatives understand how they can identify labour rights risks and contribute to decisions affecting their workplaces. It focuses on placing workers' knowledge and participation at the centre of efforts to improve conditions across supply chains.

More than 40 participants attended the expanded training on 14–15 November 2026, organized with the Confederation of Thai Electrical Appliances, Electronic, Automobile and Metalworkers, known as TEAM. Most were trade union and worker representatives from automotive, auto-parts and electronics supply chain companies. They came from Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor and other manufacturing provinces, bringing experience from workplaces across these industries.

The initiative forms part of the ILO's Advancing Responsible Supply Chains and Decent Work in Asia project, supported by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. It builds on an initial training programme launched in June 2026 that reached more than 50 companies. Requests for further training, particularly from workers' organizations, highlighted the need for a clearer understanding of human rights due diligence and workers' role in putting it into practice.

Workers help uncover risks that companies can miss

Human rights due diligence requires an ongoing effort to identify, prevent, reduce and address human and labour rights risks throughout business operations. The training explored how workers can flag problems on production floors, help develop preventive and corrective measures, and monitor whether those measures work. Participants examined how workers can raise concerns and seek remedies without facing retaliation, including risks affecting migrant, contract and women workers.

Practical sessions drew on international labour standards and focused on dialogue between employers and workers, supported by cooperation within the workplace. TEAM President Laray Youpensuk explained that workers had previously viewed due diligence mainly as a management responsibility, with growing awareness revealing the need for participation across the company. He described employers' decision-making authority and workers' direct knowledge of production conditions as complementary strengths that can improve productivity and advance decent work.

Meaningful consultation starts before decisions are made

Mattie Milliken, the ILO's Project Technical Officer, said rising expectations make the quality of companies' due diligence increasingly important. She pointed to the ILO's MNE Declaration, which calls for meaningful consultation with workers' organizations grounded in social dialogue. Her message emphasized involving workers from the beginning in identifying risks and setting priorities, giving them a role in shaping decisions rather than simply receiving information about completed plans.

Strong labour market institutions support this process by enabling workers to organize, bargain collectively and raise grievances safely. These conditions help workers and employers identify and resolve problems early, reducing the chance that concerns develop into more serious disputes. The RSC project will continue involving worker representatives in its activities, including the development of a practical tool to help enterprises strengthen access to remedies within workplaces.

Rights protections matter for Thailand's industrial transition

Thailand ranks among the world's leading producers and exporters of automotive and electronics products, with the two sectors employing approximately 1.45 million workers. Their supply chains connect multinational enterprises with extensive networks of domestic and international suppliers, making workplace practices relevant far beyond individual factories. The move toward higher-value manufacturing, including electric and zero-emission vehicles, makes human rights protections and decent work essential to a sustainable and competitive industrial transition.